Ahead of Miami NFT Week, Global Restaurant Chotto Matte Announces Entrance To The Metaverse With $1 Million NFT

Global restaurant brand Chotto Matte has announced the release of its first official NFT. In conjunction with Miami NFT Week (April 1-3 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center) and the Bitcoin 2022 conference (April 6-9 at Miami Beach Convention Center), Chotto Matte will host a special launch event on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Dubbed “The Founder,” Chotto Matte’s NFT will be available for purchase on Open Sea for $1 million USD. It is a one-time-release collectible chip card that will grant its owner exclusive membership access with an array of benefits. There will only be one Founder NFT produced, and it is currently the only Chotto Matte membership available. Its exclusivity is only temporary; however, as Kurt Zdesar, Owner and Founder of Chotto Matte says, “This exclusive membership represents our first, but not our last, leap into the metaverse.”

Never-before-seen perks of “The Founder” include: personal invitations to every Chotto Matte restaurant opening around the world with first-class flights and five-star accommodations; access to a yearly distillery, vineyard, and premium farm visit; a New Year’s Eve dinner invitation for six at any Chotto Matte location; an exclusive at home experience with Chotto Matte’s executive chef; one major sports event ticket for two people per year; and more!

Chotto Matte restaurants embrace the very best of Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) cuisine. There are locations in London, Toronto, and Miami Beach. Thanks to Zdesar’s avant-garde vision, the Chotto Matte brand has always been at the forefront of innovation. It is the first in the hospitality industry to release an NFT with a membership-benefit aspect.

“Innovation is a pillar of the Chotto Matte brand; from the menu to design, we always aim to push the boundaries,” says Zdesar. “After great successes in the US, Europe and Canada, the crypto space is another market I want to explore. It’s the future and there is so much yet to be done!”

The launch event on Tuesday, April 5, will take place at Chotto Matte’s Miami Beach location from 7pm to midnight. With live crypto-inspired performances, exhilarating entertainment and lavish costumes, the restaurant’s entrance into the metaverse will be celebrated. A secret curated menu and a limited-edition Bitcoin-inspired cocktail will be accessible with a crypto wallet. “It’s guaranteed to leave you starry-eyed,” continues Zdesar.

Chotto Matte is locaded at 1666 Lenox Avenue in Miami Beach. Call 305-690-0743 or visit chotto-matte.com/miami. Follow Chotto Matte on Facebook and Instagram. #ComeAsYouAre