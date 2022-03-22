Photo Credit: Bronwyn Knight

Good news: you can now take the exquisite dining experience of Chef Daniel Boulud anywhere.

Café Boulud, the award-winning French-American restaurant with a permanent residence at Palm Beach’s Brazilian Court Hotel and Beach Club, presents its first picnic offering of the season with Pique-Nique Sur L’herbe—a feast freshly prepared in the gourmet eatery’s own kitchen. Setting an idyllic picnic scene reminiscent of a romantic French film, the vintage-inspired woven wicker basket is packed with delicacies expertly curated by Executive Chef Dieter Samijn.

The epicurean adventure begins with fresh gazpacho and smørrebrød with DB Smoked Salmon (that’s Boulud’s signature premium cut Atlantic salmon smoked with fragrant fruitwood) garnished with chives, radish, and cucumber. The mouthwatering “pique-nique pour deux” experience continues with a Key West Shrimp Club Sandwich and Salade Nicoise with bluefin tuna. It also features Spring Rolls with crispy vegetables, cilantro, and aji Amarillo, followed by Basil Waffles with mozzarella, fresh cherry tomato, and dwarf basil to round out this sumptuous repast.

Photo Credit: Bronwyn KnightThe Pique-Nique Sur L’herb is a meal meant to be lingered over, but be sure to leave room for dessert, as you’d be remiss to miss the sweet finish: a dessert of fresh-baked Scones with Double Cream.

Priced at $320 for one picnic basket to be shared by two, the Pique-Nique Sur L’herb comes complete with plates, flatware, charming checkered napkins, and glasses to enjoy a bottle of chilled Laurent-Perrier Champagne, which is also included. And for those who want to indulge a bit further, optional caviar and accoutrements can be added for an additional $179.

Place your order at least 24 hours in advance by calling the restaurant at 561-655-6060.

Photo Credit: Bronwyn Knight