Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

Beloved Palm Beach Dining Destination Café Boulud Launches A New Picnic Experience: Pique-Nique Sur L’herbe

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, Haute Drinks, Haute Hotel, News

Pique-Nique Sur L’herbe by Café Boulud gourmet picnic basket Brazilian Court Hotel Palm BeachPhoto Credit: Bronwyn Knight

Good news: you can now take the exquisite dining experience of Chef Daniel Boulud anywhere.

Café Boulud, the award-winning French-American restaurant with a permanent residence at Palm Beach’s Brazilian Court Hotel and Beach Club, presents its first picnic offering of the season with Pique-Nique Sur L’herbe—a feast freshly prepared in the gourmet eatery’s own kitchen. Setting an idyllic picnic scene reminiscent of a romantic French film, the vintage-inspired woven wicker basket is packed with delicacies expertly curated by Executive Chef Dieter Samijn.

The epicurean adventure begins with fresh gazpacho and smørrebrød with DB Smoked Salmon (that’s Boulud’s signature premium cut Atlantic salmon smoked with fragrant fruitwood) garnished with chives, radish, and cucumber. The mouthwatering “pique-nique pour deux” experience continues with a Key West Shrimp Club Sandwich and Salade Nicoise with bluefin tuna. It also features Spring Rolls with crispy vegetables, cilantro, and aji Amarillo, followed by Basil Waffles with mozzarella, fresh cherry tomato, and dwarf basil to round out this sumptuous repast.

Photo Credit: Bronwyn KnightThe Pique-Nique Sur L’herb is a meal meant to be lingered over, but be sure to leave room for dessert, as you’d be remiss to miss the sweet finish: a dessert of fresh-baked Scones with Double Cream.

Priced at $320 for one picnic basket to be shared by two, the Pique-Nique Sur L’herb comes complete with plates, flatware, charming checkered napkins, and glasses to enjoy a bottle of chilled Laurent-Perrier Champagne, which is also included. And for those who want to indulge a bit further, optional caviar and accoutrements can be added for an additional $179.

Place your order at least 24 hours in advance by calling the restaurant at 561-655-6060.

Photo Credit: Bronwyn Knight

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
March 22, 2022
Venus Williams’ Involvement In The Tennis Community And Beyond Goes Unmatched
By Brooke Klaiman
MISS DIOR
Celebrities
March 21, 2022
Inside Dior Beauty’s Star-Studded Soiree Celebrating The New Miss Dior Fragrance
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
March 21, 2022
The 2022 Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House Is A Designer’s Dream
By Robin Hodes
City Guide
March 21, 2022
The Key Club Is Officially The New Haute Spot
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami