Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

Ruti Gomes’ Tunes Will Energize Your Body And Mind

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

by Haute Living

Ruti Gomes

If you work out often, you are well aware of the significance of music. Listening to uplifting music with a quick rhythm can be the perfect accompaniment to a high-intensity workout designed to maximize efficiency. With the exception of a few imaginative and passionate individuals like Ruti Gomes, the music industry has yet to fully exploit this untapped potential.

Ruti Gomes was born on July 4th, 1989, and raised in Brazil. Music pours through her blood, and Ruti Gomes has been interested in electronic music since she was 15 years old. Ruti gradually became more immersed in the world of music, and she fell in love with hip hop and rap. At the same time, Ruti realized that nutrition and exercise are two of her main passions and that they may be a career path she would always like. Ruti faced a serious decision in college when she had to pick between musical production, music artistry, and nutrition as three professional choices she wanted to follow.

She went on to earn a degree in nutrition and fitness because it is a subject that requires a solid medical background to accomplish. She has recently begun to dabble with rap and hip-hop production as well. It was a dream come true for Ruti Gomes, who was able to combine her work as a nutritionist with her passion for music, allowing her to realise ambitions she had since she was a teenager. Ruti’s previous singles include:

  • Dance Corporate Gym – Single
  • Villain At The Gym – Single
  • Fitness Gym – Single
  • Energetic Retro Gym – Single
  • Metal at the Academy – Single

She uses the majority of them in the class to keep people engaged and pumped up while they work out.

The best thing is that Ruti was able to realise all three of her ambitions because she was willing to put in the effort and time necessary to live her best life. Ruti was not one to give up easily, and she instead sacrificed numerous calm nights and days to pursue her true desires. Ruti Gomes’ fitness community, as well as hundreds of others from all around the world, have been inspired by her commitment.

Check out Ruti Gomes’ social media channels below if you want to join in on this amazing community and make a good change in your life:

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/rutigomes

SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/rutigomes

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6lgdiRgktprGOwtpXqGD2A

Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBe6WC7JowH4Xl7B59BeD9A

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc
Haute Crypto
March 23, 2022
Score A Vip Invite To The Cannes Film Festival (And A Stay At Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc) With This Exclusive NFT
By Laura Schreffler
Zuma Ivano Guastella
Entrepreneur
March 23, 2022
Zuma’s Director Of Operations Ivano Guastella On The Power Of Excellence In Hospitality
By Adrienne Faurote
Celebrities
March 22, 2022
Venus Williams’ Involvement In The Tennis Community And Beyond Goes Unmatched
By Brooke Klaiman
Pique-Nique Sur L’herbe by Café Boulud gourmet picnic basket Brazilian Court Hotel Palm Beach
City Guide
March 22, 2022
Beloved Palm Beach Dining Destination Café Boulud Launches A New Picnic Experience: Pique-Nique Sur L’herbe
By Robin Hodes

Los Angeles

New York

Miami