Le Colonial Makes Its Way To Naples’ Famous Fifth Avenue

Photo Credit: Le ColonialLe Colonial, a Manhattan famed restaurant known for its lavish interiors, two story patios and fancy dining rooms, is set to open on Naples’ famous Fifth Ave fall 2022. Hospitality legends Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King, have big plans for Le Colonial Naples. With the acclaimed French Vietnamese chef and cookbook author Nicole Routhier and executive chef Hassan Obaye, Le Colonial will present a shareable menu for customers that showcases heirloom Vietnamese recipes and modern day takes on classic dishes. This location will feature the branded navy blue LED lit sign, grey coral stone, a smooth white stucco cement base, etched glass roof panels, a gorgeous wrought iron marquee entry way, retractable navy awnings, custom encaustic tile, leather banquettes, and French Cafe patio furniture.

Photo Credit: Le Colonial

Le Colonial will offer a mixture of seductive spirits and zesty flavors of the French Colonial 1920’s. They have mastered a curated cocktail list as well as a menu consisting of the unique blend of French-Vietnamese cuisine. This features small and large plates, soups, salads, shareable plates and curated signature dishes; there’s options for all guests. Enjoy a Lychee Martini on the Parisian Style patio overlooking Fifth Avenue or head up stairs to the upper patio for a sunset view meal, Le Colonial is sure to be Naples’ new haute spot for dining.

Photo Credit: Le Colonial Chicago

Photo Credit: Le Colonial ChicagoThe build out will consist of a dining room, service bar, a porch, lounge, bar and private dinning. Known for creating an atmosphere for cocktails and light bites as well as offering private dining groups. Each location offers a public and private dining room. The private dining room will have its own special menu. Other locations include: Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco. Le Colonial has two other locations under construction with grand openings in the Fall of 22; Lake Forest, IL and Del Ray Beach, Florida. Follow along the build out and see plans for the Naples location here https://legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/1071723/Le_Colonial_Plans.pdf

Photo Credit: Le Colonial Chicago





