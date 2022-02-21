Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Haute Living, alongside partners Ulysse Nardin and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars host an evening in support of One More Wave at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

Since 2015, One More Wave has embarked on an empowering mission: to support veterans to find healing through surf therapy. On Thursday evening, Haute Living partnered with luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, to curate an evening that celebrated and supported the mission of One More Wave.

It’s not the first time Haute Living and Ulysse Nardin partners to raise money for One More Wave—not only to raise awareness on their mission—but also to raise money to ensure that veterans in the wait get access to their services. One More Wave was founded by Alex West with other of his Navy Seals buddies. Their mission is to provide wounded and disabled veterans with customized surfing equipment and a surfing community.

By equipping veterans and connecting them to their global network of surfing volunteers, One More Wave empowers them to heal through surf therapy in chapters from coast to coast, including Florida.

Ulysse Nardin is a watch brand that caters to the spirit of explorers and adventure-seekers, designing luxury timepieces that are inspired by the sea; and proud of its connection to the United States as the former supplier of the US Navy, the One More Wave’s ethos greatly resonated with the brand.

Throughout the evening, limited-edition Ulysse Nardin timepieces—like the 46mm Diver Deep Dive One More Wave Limited Edition—were illuminated on display for the guests to observe. Specially made for America to raise awareness for One More Wave, only 100 watches of the Diver Deep Dive were produced with an engraved case back. The timepiece was prototype #00/100 and was the evening’s main auction item.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by the show-stopping Rolls-Royce Ghost car on display outside of Cipriani. Throughout the evening, exquisite pieces were auctioned, including paintings by Maria Elena Haupert-Perez, private flights from Blade, 5-star hotel stays, dines at Cipriani Miami and New York, and a Louis XIII private tasting.

Guests then enjoyed a coursed menu, full of iconic Cipriani dishes such as the Tuna Tartare and Veal Piccata al Limone—followed by an exclusive toast from Louis XIII at the end of the dinner.

Haute Media Group CEO, Kamal Hotchandani, welcomed the guests and expressed the media group’s commitment to giving back and introduced François-Xavier Hotier, President of Ulysse Nardin North Americas. Hotier also spoke to the connection between Ulysse Nardin and One More Wave, and introduced Alex West and Rob Garnett of One More Wave – 2 former Navy Seals leading the activities of the non-profit.

It was an incredible evening with an impactful purpose in support of a great cause. To know more about One More Wave’s mission or donate, please visit their website, here.

Other notable attendees included: Haute Living Co-Founder, Seth Semilof, Dennis Crowley, Martin Fuentes, Paolo Zampolli, Stan Bharti, Daniel Aref, Stephen and Deborah Hung, Philip Thomas Roth, Craig Weiss, Regional Sales Manager of Ulysse Nardin Americas, Severine Charlet, Marketing & Communications Director of Ulysse Nardin Americas, Romain Rossat, Vice President Sales of Ulysse Nardin Americas and Haute Living Vice President of Communications & Partnerships, Lauren Mosseri.

