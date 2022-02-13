Celebrate Valentine’s Day With These Iconic Champagnes

Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne (along with the Vintage Rosé) is among the most widely recognized high-end Champagnes in the world.

Disgorged in 2018, 2008 has generated rave reviews. Vinous’ Antonio Galloni gave it 98 points, calling it “a huge, powerful Champagne and also clearly one of the wines of the vintage.” Wine Advocate’s William Kelley scored it 95+ points and noted it was the “finest Dom Pérignon since 1996” with a drinking age stretching to 2050.

One of the most exclusive Champagnes, Rare very much lives up to its name as 2008 marks just the 11th vintage released since inception in 1976. Rare became a distinct brand in 2018 and has been headed up by Régis Camus, a legend within the Champagne world.

The 2008 was disgorged in 2019 and released a year later. Those who have got their hands on a bottle have come away impressed. Wine Advocate scored it 93+ points while noting how the 2008 “will reward a few years more on cork.” With the rarity of Rare releases, this excellent 2008 forms a low-risk option over the long term.

Champagne investors are celebrating this Valentine’s Day. The iconic region has long held an unrivaled status as the prestigious drink of choice for special occasions. But Champagne is also an essential investment option, combining a long track record of stability with some of the highest recent return figures across the red-hot fine wine market.

WHY IS CHAMPAGNE OUTPERFORMING?

SCARCITY:

Vintage Champagnes are not produced every year and quantities can be low when they are. Champagne’s status as a high-end celebration drink means supplies at the top end of the market dwindle as bottles are drunk, causing prices to rise consistently over time.

PRESTIGE:

Champagne is an icon of not just fine wine but of the wider fashion and luxury world. Although other regions produce excellent quality fizz, Champagne’s top names have no rival when it comes to brand recognition and prestige around the world.

QUALITY AND LONGEVITY:

Vintage Champagnes are only produced in years when quality is deemed high enough. These Champagnes also have long lifespans, making them an ideal long-term investment.

1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Champagne 50 41.49% 55.94% 85.99% 141.84% Liv-ex 1000 19.08% 16.84% 41.58% 67.53%

Source: Liv-ex as of December 31, 2021. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

