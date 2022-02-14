Nicolas Ghesquière notes that the Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection is an invitation to ‘le grand bal of time.’ The concept of time is a theme woven into the intricate DNA of the luxury Maison as the brand continues to evolve into the modern era — without losing sight of the pristine craftsmanship that is Louis Vuitton. This year marks an exceptional time as Vuitton has been celebrating its 200th birthday through a series of installments and experiences honoring the brand’s heritage. For Spring-Summer 2022, Ghesquière sees clothing as the conduit from yesterday to today — and most importantly, the present moment. “I wanted to situate this ready-to-wear collection at the threshold of couture. Its unabashed luxury demonstrates the opulence of the Maison’s savoir-faire,” says Ghesquière. From beautifully beaded jackets styled with contemporary denim styles to exaggerated collars and extravagant silhouettes, Ghesquière demonstrates the complex intersection of time through the design, ultimately reimagining the modern world of couture.

PHOTOGRAPHY Carlijn Jacobs

STYLIST Marie-Amélie Sauvé

FASHION DIRECTOR Adrienne Faurote

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON

Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs

Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs

Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs

Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs