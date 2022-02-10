Danica Patrick
Burberry Is Taking Over Rodeo Drive

City Guide, Fashion, News

Burberry Rodeo DrivePhoto Credit: Courtesy of BurberryLuxury British fashion house Burberry has officially taken over the iconic Beverly Hills street, Rodeo Drive, with an immersive experience celebrating Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection. A vibrant pop of bubblegum pink along with black and white paints the facade of Burberry’s flagship store, this new Burberry transformational takeover immediately immerses guests into the creative world of Burberry and Tisci through unexpected sounds, textures, and activations. 

Inspired by Tisci’s presentation ‘Animal Instinct,’ the Rodeo Drive takeover embodies the idea of shifting between infinite possibilities of fantasies and realities from the moment you approach the boutique. Upon entering, fantasy can be found at every corner—from sculptural topography to stacks of mirrored speakers climbing through the interior staircase. In addition, an intimate viewing room has been designed in the penthouse where guests can indulge in the Spring-Summer 2022 presentation film displayed on a floor-to-ceiling screen. Burberry Rodeo DrivePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Burberry Burberry Rodeo DrivePhoto Credit: Courtesy of BurberryFor the modern takeover experience, Burberry has also created an exclusive Instagram filter, ultimately bringing both the flagship storefront and Tisci’s vision to life. Guests are invited to experience—and capture—the changing realities within the space.

If you happen to be on Rodeo Drive, the Rodeo Drive Spring/Summer 2022 takeover will be live from February 10th-March 7th 2022 and is located at 301 N Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

