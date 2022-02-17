Photo Credit: Courtesy of Palm Beach Show Group

Get ready for some serious eye candy.

The Palm Beach Show, considered one of the most prestigious cultural events of the season, is back. Starting today and throughout the remainder of the weekend, The Palm Beach County Convention Center will house an array of fine art and jewels, silver, textiles, porcelain, and more, as presented by the world’s most distinguished dealers.

Reemerging as one of the few fairs of its kind to return to the traditional in-person fair format, The Palm Beach Show will draw private collectors, investors, museum curators, and the like to admire and acquire treasures ranging from antiquities to objects of the 20th century. One of ten major shows produced by Palm Beach Show Group, The Palm Beach Show is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the weekend.

In addition to newly incorporated digital experiences, a few other experiences set to debut are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Internationally recognized fine art and antique gallery M.S. Rau will reveal a painting entitled St. Malo by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill—last year, Angelina Jolie sold another artwork by Churchill that she’d obtained from M.S. Rau, for $11.5M, setting the auction record for a painting by this artist.

Palm Beach’s own Provident Jewelry will exhibit an exceptionally rare D color, 100-carat diamond, in addition to its vast and dazzling collection of high jewels.

And as part of the Palm Beach Show lecture series, Guy Bedarida, creative director and chairman of Marina B., will tell the story of Marina Bulgari, a trailblazer in the world of jewelry design of the 20th century. And, Joshua H. Lida, Esq., director, art and business of Twig Trade & Tribunal, will cover the trending topic of NFTs – first, reviewing the basics, major sales, and trends that dominated 2021 as well as exploring how the traditional art world has received NFTs and how they will impact the art world moving forward.

The fair opens on Thursday, February 17, with a VIP Opening Night Preview from 5 pm – 10 pm and opens to the public for general admission from Friday, February 18 through Tuesday, February 22, from 11 am to 6 pm.

For further information and tickets, visit the Palm Beach Show website, here.