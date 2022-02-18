Victor Cruz x Haute Living
Sunset Harbour Yacht Club Hosts Miami International Boat Show Party

Haute Yachts, News

Haute Living Media Group is a proud partner for the Miami International Boat Show.

Photo Credit: Rockwilder Visuals

Miami Beach’s most luxurious marina, Sunset Harbour Yacht Club collaborated with Florida Yachts International to host a VIP extravaganza for the Miami International Boat Show. The event was a wonderful way to kick off one of the most esteemed and prestigious annual occasions in Miami. Historically, the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show have attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees to South Florida and generated an estimated combined annual economic impact of $1.34 billion.

DJ Irie and Floyd Raglin

Photo Credit: Rockwilder Visuals

Over 200 people from the yachting community attended the upscale, pool side affair. Upon entering, guests were greeted with a glass of champagne and an array of luxury yachts. The red carpet was lined with beautiful, exotic super cars provided by HGreg Lux of Pompano Beach. The cuisine was provided by Florida’s premier gourmet caterer, Jason Savion of Potions in Motion.

The event was emceed by Diana Diaz former WSVN anchor and entertainment was provided by world renowned DJ Irie. Attendees were wowed by magician and illusionist Larry Greenberg, talented hula hoop dancers, a cigar bar and a 360-degree photo booth.

Photo Credit: Rockwilder Visuals

