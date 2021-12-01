Photo Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

Miami Art Week 2021 has officially commenced. To kick off the inspiring week ahead, Swiss luxury watchmaker, Tag Heuer, hosted an exclusive dinner to honor their unparalleled partnership with Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and the launch of the TAG Heuer x Jimmy Butler Special Edition Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon.

Since joining the Tag Heuer family in May of 2021, Butler has become an integral part of the Tag Heuer team, embodying the brand’s ethos with his dedication to absolute precision in the sport, high performance, and the “do “don’t crack under pressure” mindset. Butler is undeniably beloved throughout the “Magic City” and has quickly become an icon both on and off the court. Together, Tag Heuer and Butler make the ultimate dynamic duo.

“TAG Heuer and Jimmy Butler share a similar trailblazing approach to our respective crafts – a drive for high performance, entrepreneurial spirit, and a passion for excellence,” Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer explained. “Jimmy is an impressive athlete and dynamic leader on and off the court, and we are thrilled to showcase our partnership and close collaboration through this special edition Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon, exclusive to the Miami Design District boutique.”

To honor both the legacies of the brand and Butler in Miami, Tag Heuer hosted an intimate evening with close friends of Butler, watch collectors, friends of the brand, and celebrities—including Madelyn Cline of Netflix’s famed Outer Banks and Reggaeton superstar Luis Fonsi—at a stunning waterfront private villa in Miami Beach. Guests were greeted by a fleet of Porsche cars lining the entrance of the venue in honor of the brand’s partnership with the luxury automobile manufacture and were instantly immersed into the wonderful world that is Tag Heuer.

As guests were welcomed into the intimate setting of the villa, they indulged in champagne courtesy of Krug and canapés by Zuma as they viewed vitrines revealing Butler’s favorite timepieces, including the new Special Edition Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon. The new, very limited edition Tourbillon (limited to only five in the world) is accented with pale pink as an homage to the most important person in Butler’s life: his two-year-old daughter, Rylee.

“As a watch enthusiast, it has been a dream of mine to add my own touch to a luxury timepiece. For this special watch, [that] we’re unveiling tonight, I was able to include personal elements like subtle accents of pink to honor the person who means the most to me in this world – my daughter. By wearing this watch, you’ll always have a piece of me and her when you check the time,” reveals Butler.

Before the dinner began, Colombian television host, model, and dear friend of the brand Paulina Vega welcomed guests and CEO Frédéric Arnault to the stage to share a toast to the ambassadorship and the unveiling of the TAG Heuer x Jimmy Butler Special Edition Carrera Heuer 02T. While Jimmy Butler was unable to physically be present due to a recent injury, he was there in spirit, and sent a video message to event guests promising to see everyone soon. Guests then indulged in a coursed meal by Zuma and special performance by renowned violinist Ezinma.

It was a magical evening celebrating the pillars of LVMH, creation and excellence.

