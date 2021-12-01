Holiday gift guide
News
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild
TONY ROBBINS
Cover Story
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back

Inside Tag Heuer’s Intimate Evening During Miami Art Week Celebrating Basketball Legend Jimmy Butler

Art, Celebrities, Haute Scene, Haute Time, News

Tag Heuer x Jimmy Butler MiamiPhoto Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

Miami Art Week 2021 has officially commenced. To kick off the inspiring week ahead, Swiss luxury watchmaker, Tag Heuer, hosted an exclusive dinner to honor their unparalleled partnership with Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and the launch of the TAG Heuer x Jimmy Butler Special Edition Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon.

Since joining the Tag Heuer family in May of 2021, Butler has become an integral part of the Tag Heuer team, embodying the brand’s ethos with his dedication to absolute precision in the sport, high performance, and the “do “don’t crack under pressure” mindset. Butler is undeniably beloved throughout the “Magic City” and has quickly become an icon both on and off the court. Together, Tag Heuer and Butler make the ultimate dynamic duo. 

 “TAG Heuer and Jimmy Butler share a similar trailblazing approach to our respective crafts – a drive for high performance, entrepreneurial spirit, and a passion for excellence,” Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer explained. “Jimmy is an impressive athlete and dynamic leader on and off the court, and we are thrilled to showcase our partnership and close collaboration through this special edition Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon, exclusive to the Miami Design District boutique.”

To honor both the legacies of the brand and Butler in Miami, Tag Heuer hosted an intimate evening with close friends of Butler, watch collectors, friends of the brand, and celebrities—including Madelyn Cline of Netflix’s famed Outer Banks and Reggaeton superstar Luis Fonsi—at a stunning waterfront private villa in Miami Beach. Guests were greeted by a fleet of Porsche cars lining the entrance of the venue in honor of the brand’s partnership with the luxury automobile manufacture and were instantly immersed into the wonderful world that is Tag Heuer. 

Tag Heuer x Jimmy Butler MiamiPhoto Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

Tag Heuer x Jimmy Butler Miami
Madelyn Cline

Photo Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

As guests were welcomed into the intimate setting of the villa, they indulged in champagne courtesy of Krug and canapés by Zuma as they viewed vitrines revealing Butler’s favorite timepieces, including the new Special Edition Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon. The new, very limited edition Tourbillon (limited to only five in the world) is accented with pale pink as an homage to the most important person in Butler’s life: his two-year-old daughter, Rylee.

Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon COSC Special Edition

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tag Heuer

“As a watch enthusiast, it has been a dream of mine to add my own touch to a luxury timepiece. For this special watch, [that] we’re unveiling tonight, I was able to include personal elements like subtle accents of pink to honor the person who means the most to me in this world – my daughter. By wearing this watch, you’ll always have a piece of me and her when you check the time,” reveals Butler. 

Tga Heuer x Jimmy Butler Miami
CEO of TAG Heuer Frédéric Arnault and Paulina Vega

Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes

Before the dinner began, Colombian television host, model, and dear friend of the brand Paulina Vega welcomed guests and CEO Frédéric Arnault to the stage to share a toast to the ambassadorship and the unveiling of the TAG Heuer x Jimmy Butler Special Edition Carrera Heuer 02T. While Jimmy Butler was unable to physically be present due to a recent injury, he was there in spirit, and sent a video message to event guests promising to see everyone soon. Guests then indulged in a coursed meal by Zuma and special performance by renowned violinist Ezinma. 

It was a magical evening celebrating the pillars of LVMH, creation and excellence.

Tag Heuer x Jimmy Butler MiamiPhoto Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

Tag Heuer x Jimmy Butler Miami
Ezinma

Photo Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

Tag Heuer x Jimmy Butler Miami
Luis Fonsi and Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

Tag Heuer x Jimmy Butler Miami
Madelyn Cline and Frédéric Arnault

Photo Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

Luis Fonsi and Madelyn Cline

Photo Credit: BFA / Shane Drummond

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Romero Britto
Art
December 1, 2021
The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire
By Adrienne Faurote
Holiday gift guide
News
December 1, 2021
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
By Laura Schreffler
Virgil Abloh: Haute Living’s Exclusive Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Editorial
Fashion
December 1, 2021
A Tribute To Virgil Abloh: Haute Living’s Exclusive Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Editorial
By Adrienne Faurote
Fashion
December 1, 2021
Meet Chloe Pearl: The Self-Love Influencer Launching A Lingerie Brand Promoting Femininity
By Brooke Klaiman

Los Angeles

New York

Miami