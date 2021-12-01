Last night, the entire industry—from fashion leaders and creatives to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Maluma, and Rihanna—gathered at sunset to pay tribute to the late designer and absolute creative genius, Virgil Abloh. What was scheduled as a celebration of art and the culture of Art Basel Miami Beach, the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2022 men’s runway show pivoted into an evening of remembrance of the major impact Abloh had made in his lifetime. Over 1,000 guests were ushered over to the Marine Stadium by branded Louis Vuitton boats, and there was no denying that Abloh’s presence was felt throughout the venue. Michael Burke, the Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, opened the show, admitting it was the hardest speech he has ever given—his remarks highlighted Abloh’s vision for the spring/summer 2022 men’s collection, his design inspiration behind each piece, and the plans for the Miami show—7.2, marking the second showing of Abloh’s seventh collection for the house—and most importantly, the lasting impression Abloh will have on the industry.

For the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2022 men’s collection, Abloh found inspiration in the Amen Break. Imagine if 1,000 hits could be translated into a singular drum solo: that is the Amen Break, which was originally recorded by the funk and soul group the Winstons in 1969 and is now a major factor in hip-hop. The clothes celebrate multiple cultural intersections—as Abloh’s designs always pushed boundaries in celebration—resulting in a collection embodying Abloh’s zest for life, with bold monochromatic suiting, chequers in various textures for three-dimensional or trompe l’oeil effects on jackets, and new hand-embossed monogram bags in a vibrant palette.

Ahead, Haute Living shares its final exclusive editorial featuring Abloh’s unparalleled depth of design for the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2022 men’s collection in honor of his legacy.

FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY SUFFO MONCLOA

MODEL MATEJ KUMICAK, MOHAMED HASSAN, MOMO NDIAYE, JULES BACO, RAZAK SALIFOU, SOLAL ZAOUI, KAI ISAIAH JAMAL