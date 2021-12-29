5 Haute Spots To Ring In The New Year In Boston

If you are looking for some last-minute ideas for a New Year’s Eve celebration in Boston other than First Night, we have rounded up a few of our favorite spots to celebrate the end of 2021. From a champagne bubbly with live music at the Ritz-Carlton to a signature Omakase menu being rolled out at the Four Seasons, here’s a look at some of the most lavish celebrations in Boston to bring on the New Year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zuma

Over at the Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston, Zuma will be ringing in the New Year with a midnight toast along with an à la carte and chef’s tasting menus. There will be two Omakase menus to choose from including a Signature Omakase that starts off with a collection of small dishes – watercress and avocado salad with wasabi and cucumber; tuna tartare with ponzu and caviar; sliced seabass sashimi with yuzu, truffle and salmon roe; wagyu tartare with truffle ponzu, saikyo miso bun with truffle; and grilled scallops with pickled plum, shiso and mentaiko butter. From there, choose from specialty sashimi and sushi: arjun negi toro maki, fatty tuna and finely diced scallions or indulge in larger dishes like rice hot pot with wild mushrooms, Japanese vegetables and truffle; miso black cod with wasabi citrus sauce; a 12-ounce US Prime Beef rib eye with truffle soy and fresh shaved truffle; and sweet corn with shiso butter and shichimi pepper. For the ultimate indulgence, the Premium Omakase features 12 dishes from yellowtail with crispy nori and black winter truffle; and wagyu tataki with ponzu and black winter truffle; to chu toro tartare with Osetra caviar and miso bun; and roasted lobster with shiso ponzu butter.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Boston

If you love champagne, you won’t want to miss ringing in the New Year at the Avery Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Boston with live music and their “Champagne Bubbly.” The David Thorne Scott Jazz Trio will perform in Avery Bar from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For New Year’s Eve, mixologist Sterling Jackson recommends celebrating with the “75” made with gin, lemon, lavender, house made simple syrup topped with sparkling wine.

Photo Credit: Christina Orso

For the holiday, it’s all about indulging in the Woods Hill Pier 4 Caviar Service with warm popovers, chives, creme fraiche and shallots or the shellfish platter with lobster salad, salmon crudo, oysters, littleneck clams, steamed mussels, poached shrimp and crab salad. Keep an eye out for Charlie Foster’s “For Two” menu items that include butter poached lobster and dry aged Woods Hill Farm pork loin. For the most extravagant indulgence, there are VIP igloo seatings beginning at 8 p.m. that have a view of midnight fireworks on the harbor and a complimentary bubbly toast at midnight to ring in 2022.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Time Out Market Boston

If you are looking to celebrate the holidays in haute style, Time Out Market Boston is hosting a Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Party complete with a champagne toast and select late-night bites, live music, an onsite tarot card reader, a caricature artist, and a 360 photo booth.

The W Hotel is one of the stylish places to be this New Year’s Eve for a High Society event (black tie suggested). For a live stream of the ball drop, this is one of the best places to be in Boston. There are three rooms of entertainment here from a Hennessey VIP lounge to an R&B suite along with complimentary party favors to enjoy all night long.