Joseph Harmony Inspires Greatness And Success Through Music And Entrepreneurship

Photo Credit: Joseph Harmony

Music is a language that easily and effortlessly transcends borders, and that is the language Joseph Chibuzor Chima has chosen to speak in his quest to connect the world and spread inspiration.

Born Joseph Chibuzor Chima, Joseph Harmony, also known as JHarmony, is a Nigerian American musician, record label executive, music producer, and M&A specialist. Walking on a less traveled road, JHarmony is committed to putting the Nigerian music sound and Afrobeats on the global map. The Imo, Nigeria-born artist draws motivation from his desire to build something bigger than him in the music industry and inspire other people to do the same.

As an independent artist who runs his own record label TOF Entertainment, Joseph Harmony is entirely in charge of his career and creates music the way he wants. His EP, For4, recently dropped, and his new video for one of the tracks on the project, “Bad Man,” is also available on YouTube for streaming. JHarmony’s music focuses on hustle and relationship themes. His smoky voice that booms out of the opera classic and Afrobeat sounds set him firmly in his world, and he brings to life a combination of vintage sound with modern materials to thrill his audiences.

JHarmony aims to connect with music fans worldwide and Afrobeats and Afropop lovers. He intends to propagate Afrobeats and get as many people as possible to connect with the genre in the United States and beyond. His plans include establishing a full-fledged Afro-centric music company under his TOF Entertainment umbrella. Getting Afrobeats into mainstream global music is his biggest goal, and he’s fully committed to making that happen.

Joseph Harmony sees himself growing as a musician, record label executive, entertainer, and investor in a few years. He hopes to release more successful projects and work with other notable artists who can help propagate Nigerian music. He also has his eyes out for talents looking for a record label to work with and hone their craft.

As someone who has never settled for less, Joseph Harmony has carried with him a sense of pride in himself and his roots. His musical journey is deeply rooted in the rich colors of Afrobeat, Afrobeats, and Afropop. Having a clear vision of where he wants to be fuels his drive to do more, and with his eyes on the prize, he has no plans to slow down or stop anytime soon.

“There’s so much ahead to accomplish, and that’s why I see myself always aspiring for great things. And to achieve that, I do my best to stay focused and strive to do better always,” he said.

