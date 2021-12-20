Private Paradise Staffed Villa – An Exotic & Exclusive Group Getaway Into Leisure And Luxury

Imagine 20,000 square feet of living and entertainment space dedicated to amusement, recreation, and endless joy, where every single square foot promises you luxury, quality, and exquisiteness. That is what Private Paradise Villa is all about.

Conceived by the award-winning designer, John Giovanni Cacciuitti in a time span of ten years, the Villa came together over a creative collaboration of research and development with extraordinarily skilled and highly experienced architects and expert resort engineers. Private Paradise offers you, your friends, and your family a premium staffed retreat with real theme park attractions to remember as an unsurpassed holiday experience of a lifetime.

Located on the exotic island of Cozumel, Mexico, with breathtaking sunsets, breezy beaches, and awe-striking aquatic shades of blue all around, Private Paradise really does “blur the lines between a mega luxury villa and a theme park.” Built on the coast of the Caribbean Sea and just moments from virgin beaches secluded by miles from the rest, the hi-tech villa contains all the amenities and equipment to cater to all sorts of recreational demands of esteemed guests. The estate offers numerous master suites that could accommodate up to 24 guests at a time, and there is a family ‘castle’ that comes with Disney dedicated forts and bunk beds. Whether it is the enormous 25 feet waterfalls, 15 feet outdoor cinema, hibachi griddle dining, infinity-edge swimming pool, HD game room, and indoor theater, or the majestic 250-foot long musical waterslide, the villa is the embodiment of limitless pleasure 24/7.

Moreover, a warm, proactive, hospitable staff of maids, bartenders, and butlers are on their feet to deliver you what you want before you even know it – not only at the villa but across the island. From accommodating chefs who note all your preferences and allergies to personalized drinks, their staff delivers top-tier customer service. Lip-smacking delicacies are the soul of every experience at the Private Paradise Villa, delivered by new private chefs daily who rotate in from five-star restaurants to provide the ultimate mouth-watering tastes and variety.

Surprisingly, with all the wonders built-in to Private Paradise, they don’t encourage you to stay inside the grounds of the property. Heralding the first-ever ”All-Island Exclusive” vacation experience, the groundbreaking concept helps guests experience the very best the entire island of Cozumel has to offer with the comfort of your personal handlers and villa concierge/interpreter in tow. Private Paradise transforms a mere vacation into an unforgettable and amusing world-class adventure. Guests rave not only about the excitement of the property’s every corner but also touring the island to discover the ancient Mayan ruins, historic island tiki bars, horseback trails, or ATV excursions, and take advantage of water sports shenanigans ranging from scuba diving, snorkel tours, parasailing, jet-skiing, and fishing.

Before the vacation even begins, the concierge and personal handlers at Private Paradise take care of planning what a dream stay recipe is for each private group. From suggesting in-house shows and musical groups to private beach barbecues with their own traveling bartender, anything is possible. All you have to do is sit back and relax, surrounded only by your best friends and family, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Written in partnership with The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine