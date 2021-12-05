5 Notable Companies Commanding The Spotlight In The New Year

1 – Unitea Music

Unitea is a loyalty platform for music lovers. The mobile application is designed to unite fans around shared music interests, artists, and festivals. Upon signing up, fans sync to either their Spotify or Apple Music streaming service directly with the app. The sync allows fans to earn “Karma” for listening to artists’ music, sharing with their friends, following artists, and adding them to their festival schedules. Fans redeem Karma for rewards from the artists, ranging from merch to tickets to exclusive experiences. Fans can also join and create “Crew” chats, which function to unite shared audiences, assembling naturally formed groups based on interests, allowing fans to share images, videos, and music and gain Karma points when group members interact with shared content. All of these features are designed to amplify the fan experience and improve artists’ monetization. Unitea believes that data and relationships belong to people who build them, they reward superfan communities in memorable ways that lead to long-lasting, unparalleled relationships with brands.

2- Fiori Golf

Fiori Golf was founded in 2021 by Anthony Wagner. The company is a creative clothing brand strategically created to bring a larger audience to the sport of golf. Each piece is designed with creative expression in mind, in an effort to expand the common ideologies surrounding the golf world. The articles of clothing are relaxed and comfortable, perfect for the course or an everyday look. Intending to show how fun golf is, the Fiori Golf vibe sets a tone unlike any other brand in the industry. The team has dropped its newest collection which is out now and only plans to grow from there. As the golf realm continues to change, Fiori Golf is ecstatic to play its part in the evolution of the industry. To learn more about the company, head over their website or check out their Instagram!

3 – Craggy Games

The timeless ring toss game that you grew up seeing outside your favorite beachside restaurant or at your local bar is now playable from your coffee table at home. The Virginia Beach-based company, Craggy Games, is reviving the nostalgic yard game with a twist for people of all ages! Founded by two life-long friends in 2020, the company took off in March of 2021 when a TikTok video of the game being played began spreading like wildfire. The viral video launched the business from a 2-person team manufacturing order in a garage and expanded the company to multiple suppliers across the US. With the newfound partnerships and social media endorsements, the team has continued to achieve success. Reposted and shared by the likes of Elon Musk, House of Highlights, and SportsCenter, and with an accumulation of over 40m views on TikTok, the company has managed to maintain its core values of exceptional customer experience, high-quality; handmade products, and the mantra of ‘living in the NOW’. The team prides itself in creating durable and unique products that customers are proud to showcase in their homes and social gatherings.

4 – MyWillows

MyWillows is a unique L.A.-based accessories brand that perfectly balances creative form with practical function. Born through the festival scene, the company faced an enormous challenge once COVID-19 hit and canceled all of its upcoming events. Creator and Founder, Sasha Mayer, realized that she would have to find another way to reach her audience and began posting TikTok’s. Over Labor Day weekend 2020 a “How to wear your Willows” video went viral with over 2M views, and sales quickly followed. She has since gone viral repeatedly with her videos accumulating over 30M views. While her glasses have found their way to A-list celebrities over the years, the growing connection to millions online continues to show just how universally-loved MyWillows sunglasses are. Not only is their chain temple eyewear extremely versatile–converting from sunglasses to jewelry (earrings, necklaces)–but they have also helped countless customers alleviate headaches that are often caused by eyewear. The crystals they use are ethically sourced in Brazil, and each pair of sunglasses is handmade to order in Los Angeles, California. When asked why she chose the name Willows, Sasha said “Willows are often associated with femininity and healing, and their roots are resilient and strong enough to weather any storm. Much like the willow tree, we all must bend instead of break when faced with adversity.” Head over to MyWillows to learn more about these incredible glasses and be sure to check them out on TikTok where this latest crazy chapter began.

5 – Daniel George Custom Suits

Daniel George Custom Suits is an on-site tailor shop based in Chicago, IL. Since emerging on the custom suit scene in 2012, the company has swiftly constructed a strong reputation in the high-end fashion and suit wear industry. Resting on the back of well-known designer, owner, and creative director, Daniel George, the brand has since had the opportunity to expand to San Francisco, CA, where they’ve become a fixture in the SF fashion community. The brand’s image and direction are derived from George’s experience with European style and British sartorial tradition. His knowledge of menswear and enthusiasm for clients set DG Custom Suits apart from their competitors. Going the length of offering his personal expertise in 1-on-1 consultations for his clients as well as a money-back guarantee if their customers are unsatisfied in any way. Composed of inspired and driven individuals that are passionate about fashion, the cumulative effort has a mission of making the client feel and look their very best, even if it means steering them away from color or cut that isn’t right for them. Uniquely offering a guaranteed fit on all custom garments, Daniel George Custom Suits is confident in its ability and willingness to go the extra mile to exceed its customer’s expectations.

