Celebrity chef, restauranteur, author and Emmy award-winning host Guy Fieri is opening his second Boston restaurant tonight in partnership once again with Big Night Entertainment Group.

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar has taken over the former space of Explorateur Café, which closed in March of last year. The fully renovated 10,000-square-foot sprawling space located inside the old Grand Masonic Lodge steps from the Theatre District overlooks the Boston Common and will feature comfort food with a twist along with creative cocktails.

Fieri’s second Boston collaboration with Big Night Entertainment Group (in addition to Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina located at the Hub on Causeway which debuted in 2019) will be open Thursday through Saturday for New England inspired dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. with future plans to extend hours to include lunch.

“After working hand-in-hand with Guy for years and forging a very close personal and business relationship with him, we are able to bring yet another Guy Fieri concept to Boston,” Ed Kane, principal of Big Night Entertainment Group, said in a press release. “I live 100 yards from the front door and have such an affinity for the area. I am proud to be able to bring Guy’s iconic food and Big Night’s hospitality to the neighborhood.”

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar will feature some of the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host’s most popular favorites like the Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger, Motley Que Pulled Pork Sandwich, Dill Pickle Wings, Pastrami Egg Rolls and Jalapeno Pig Poppers.

Other soon-to-be standouts include the Primetime American Kobe beef burger topped with caramelized onion jam and smoked gouda cheese on a garlic-buttered brioche bun; a fresh lobster roll; and apricot-jalapeno glazed cedar plank salmon.

The beverage program features sharable cocktails (think Guy’s Famous Bloody Mary, Candy Apple Sangria and the Freaky Tiki) while classic cocktails range from a Peach Whiskey Mule and Cosmic Chill Martini to a Caliente Margarita and Boston Brusier. There will also be a range of beers on draft, premium wines and hard seltzers, ciders and IPA available by the bottle.

Be sure to save some room for one of Fieri’s Flavortown Finales like the Cheesecake Challenge or the OG Bananas Foster with banana rum caramel and brittle vanilla bean ice cream.

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar is located at 186 Tremont Street.

