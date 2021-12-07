From extravagant multi-course meals to lavish holiday celebrations—both in room and out—Haute Living is giving an inside look into the most bespoke hotel offerings in Manhattan this holiday season.

THE MARK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Continuing its tradition of creating exceptionally unique and personalized in-suite experiences to celebrate the season, the Mark presents its annual Holiday Suite Spectacular experience. From a Juilliard-trained pianist serenading listeners around the Penthouse’s grand piano and a four-course holiday feast created by the Mark Restaurant’s Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten to a private, late-night shopping experience at Bergdorf Goodman, guests will be fully immersed in the holiday spirit in one of the largest penthouse suites in the world, with an extensive wish list of bespoke amenities. 25 E 77th St

BACCARAT HOTEL NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel New YorkWith its custom Baccarat chandeliers, signature red design elements and shimmering holiday decor, there are no seasonal festivities quite like those at Baccarat Hotel New York. This year, the luxury lifestyle brand’s flagship hotel has curated premier offerings, including festive meals by two-Michelin-starred culinary director Gabriel Kreuther, a holiday tea in the Grand Salon, spirited cocktails and, to elevate holiday shopping, a suite-to-suite package with Saks Fifth Avenue. To make the holidays even more special, the hotel is offering Maison Prive for the Holidays, which lets guests reserve the entire top floor. 28 W 53rd St

EQUINOX HOTEL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Equinox HotelThis year, ultra-luxury Equinox Hotel has a special seasonal initiative of a complimentary third-night stay. Equinox Hotels embodies the same holistic philosophy as Equinox Fitness Clubs and redefines luxury as the ultimate in experience and travel as a seamless extension of a life well-lived. The iconic spa will be providing IV drips for post-NYE recovery as well as spa appointments exclusive to Equinox Hotel guests on New Year’s Eve to help them restore and relax. 33 Hudson Yards

THE DOMINICK HOTEL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Dominick HotelTo celebrate the holidays in style this December, book a stay at the iconic Dominick Hotel, nestled in the heart of SoHo. When you reserve your suite, the Dominick’s decor concierge will reach out to provide a curated menu of holiday-themed options, including a miniature Christmas tree, lights and a selection of SoHo-curated ornaments. Choose to have the tree pre-decorated, or host a personalized in-room tree trimming party with family and friends while indulging in holiday beverages and bites like boozy hot chocolate, chestnuts, and homemade holiday cookies. 246 Spring St

THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NEW YORK DOWNTOWN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Four Seasons New York DowntownFor ultimate holiday relaxation, the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown has launched the Time Traveler: a luxury past-life-regression spa and hypnotism experience available as an overnight or day treatment. The Time Traveler is part of the Resident Healers Spa offering at the hotel’s award-winning spa. Not only is this the ideal way to relax and unwind during the holiday chaos, but it’s also a great gift for a loved one. 27 Barclay St

THE PIERRE, A TAJ HOTEL NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Pierre, a Taj Hotel, New YorkUpper East Side luxury landmark the Pierre presents a Christmas culinary experience like no other. Perrine at the Pierre is offering a festive three-course menu on Christmas Eve, complete with Christmas carolers. The famed Rotunda will have a four-course menu on Christmas Day with welcome champagne and caviar amuse-bouche. And guests can even enjoy freshly baked Santa’s cookies upon arrival. New Year’s is always a major celebration at the Pierre; Perrine will have two special New Year’s Eve soirees featuring a five-course menu, and the second seating will include classic New York dinner and dancing with a midnight toast, accompanied by a live performance. 2 E 61st St

LOEWS REGENCY NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner

Located on Park Avennue, the Loews Regency New York embraces the magic of the holidays in Manhattan with its Home for the Holidays package. The exclusive offering includes a complimentary food and beverage credit, a gift card to neighboring Bloomingdale’s and a festive themed welcome amenity. And to truly recreate the magic of the holidays in New York, the premier destination is decked out in lavish seasonal decor inside and out. 540 Park Ave

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

THE CARYLE

Photo Credit: The Carlyle, a Rosewood HotelFrom an extravagant Christmas Eve dinner to yuletide carolers, Christmas at the Carlyle is nothing short of magical. To ring in the New Year, the hotel hosts a black-tie gala with an exquisite five-course dinner followed by music from the Hank Lane Orchestra for a classic holiday experience. 35 E 76th St