Women’s E-Commerce Boutique Ooh La Luxe Is The Holy Grail For Everything Boho LA

Ooh La Luxe is a rapidly-growing e-commerce fashion boutique created by twin sisters Cristina Wilson and Michelle Wilson. Since childhood, the identical sisters had dreamt of owning and operating a clothing store together. “We grew up around entrepreneurs. Our dad owned a motorcycle business, and our uncle owned a hair salon. We’ve always had an eye for fashion—as we got older, we started selling vintage clothes and designer items on eBay,” Michelle Wilson said. After saving up enough money from their first business venture—a coffee shop they started to pay for their college tuition—the sisters’ dream finally came to fruition when the pair signed a lease for a small, 500 sq ft loft during the height of the 2008 recession.

Following a year of selling vintage clothing, the duo decided to explore beyond their comfort zone by transitioning its operations into a bigger space and exclusively carrying new and emerging brands. “A mall approached us, and we found success with them for 6 years. We opened a warehouse after launching our website and continued to open up more stores and pop-ups. As we got more global, our Instagram started growing,” Wilson said. In addition to opening three California-based locations, Ooh La Luxe has successfully expanded into the international market by leveraging social media—amassing a following of over 321K across all platforms.

The clothing retailer has since adopted the title of “Best Boutique of Sonoma County” for a consecutive five years with special features in North Bay Business Journal’s “30 Under 30.” Boasting an effortlessly cool, Bohemian-infused style, Ooh La Luxe’s clothing pieces have been sported on a number of noteworthy figures including reality TV star JoJo Fletcher, model/influencer Rubi Ortiz, and several others. For styling inspo and updates on new releases, follow Ooh La Luxe on Instagram (@oohlaluxe), or to explore their current collections, visit their website.

Written in partnership with Ascend