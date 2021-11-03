Why Moissanite Engagement Rings Are So Popular

You’ve found the person who completes you and you’re ready to ask for her hand in marriage. Congratulations! Before you get down on one knee (or however you plan on popping the question), you want to find the perfect ring to accompany the most important question you’ll ever ask.

Diamonds have long been the go-to choice for engagement rings, and for good reason; they’re durable, beautiful, and can literally last a lifetime. However, there’s another type of gemstone that has become exceedingly popular for engagement rings in recent years: Moissanite.

Moissanite was first discovered in 1893 by French chemist and Nobel Laurette Henri Moissan in a crater that was created by a meteor in an Arizona desert. The story goes that Moissan was searching for a durable material that could effectively conduct electricity, and during his search, he stumbled upon a sparkling stone that he thought was a diamond; however, upon further investigation, it was determined that the shimmering stone was actually another mineral, known as silicon carbide. Fast forward a few decades and jewelers determined that Moissanite would be an ideal alternative to diamond.

Today, couples around the world are choosing Moissanite for their engagement rings over the more traditional diamond. But why? Read on to find out why lovers are in love with Moissanite engagement rings, and why you might want to consider one, too.

It’s stunningly beautiful

One of the most common reasons why diamonds are so beloved and why they’ve been the standard choice for engagement rings is their beauty. While there’s no denying that diamonds are lovely, Moissanite is just as stunning – if not even more so.

Sparkle and shine are the qualities that lend to a diamond’s beauty; however, not only does Moissanite share the same qualities, but these traits are even more stunning. When comparing refractive index (which measures the bending of light rays as they pass through a material), diamond receives a rating of 2.42, at best, while Moissanite can be as high as 2.65. In other words, because Moissanite refracts light more intensely, it’s more sparkly and the rainbow it reflects is even more vibrant.

It’s extremely durable

Not only is an engagement ring intended to be worn every day, but it’s intended to be worn forever. As such, it needs to be exceptionally durable, which is why diamonds have long been the most popular choice for engagement rings. On the MOHs (measure of hardness) scale, the scale that is used to measure a mineral’s strength and ability to withstand scratching, diamonds are a 10 (the hardest). Moissanite receives a rating of 9.25, making it the second hardest gem in the world. While diamonds are technically harder, the difference is so slight that it’s barely even noticeable. As such, Moissanite engagement rings are exceedingly durable, can be worn without concerns of damage, and will last a lifetime.

It’s rare

Many believe that diamonds are one of the rarest minerals in the world; however, you might be surprised to learn that Moissanite is actually rarer. Natural Moissanite is created when meteors from outer space travel through the Earth’s atmosphere and crash into the ground, a rare occurrence, which means that natural Moissanite is exceedingly uncommon. In fact, because natural Moissanite is so rare, the vast majority is produced in a lab.

While lab-created Moissanite might sound as if it’s pretty common, the truth is, it’s in a class all its own. As such, when a woman is given a Moissanite engagement ring, she’ll feel as special as the gemstone itself.

It’s ethical and environmentally-friendly

While there’s no denying a diamond’s beauty, the sad reality is that natural diamonds are usually unethical and can have serious implications on the environment. The reason? In order to obtain naturally-occurring diamonds, they must be mined from the Earth. Trees must be cleared from the land and deep holes are dug into the ground. Countless acres of land have been left deforested, bare, and infertile as a result of diamond mining. In addition to the environmental devastation, it isn’t uncommon for miners to use unjust labor to procure diamonds. Workers are submitted to poor working conditions and are severely underpaid. In fact, in some cases, the conditions are exceedingly dangerous that thousands have lost their lives while mining for gems. Sadly, diamond miners used forced labor, including children, in order to obtain the gems.

With Moissanite, ethical and environmental issues aren’t concerns. That’s because the vast majority of these stones are created in labs, where just practices are strictly adhered to. And, even if the stones are naturally-occurring, because they come from meteors, procuring them imposes minimal – if any – damage to the Earth.

In addition to the above-mentioned benefits, Moissanite engagement rings are far more affordable than diamonds. It is for these reasons that so many couples are opting for Moissanite over diamond for this most meaningful jewelry. For the largest selection of the most beautiful, ethical, durable, and affordable Moissanite engagement rings, visit MoissaniteCo.com.

Written in partnership with Ascend