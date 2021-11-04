Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The glam event was presented by Rolls-Royce and 111Skin.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild was practicing the Golden Rule in more ways than one on Wednesday night at her Haute Living cover release party at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Golden Rule is the principle of treating others as one wants to be treated — which Hilton, an avid philanthropist — is a big proponent of. The other “golden rule” was the stunning Self-Portrait dress she wowed in at the members-only club, of which she, of course, is a member.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests at the event included Food God, Ezra J. William, Brian Miller, Charlott Cordes, real estate mogul Jared Seligman, Owner and President of Manhattan Motorcars, Joseph T Rallo, the CEO of EF Hutton, accompanied by wife Ashley Rallo, and Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR and advisor to Mayor Elect Eric Adams, who arrived with influencer Nicole Albarran.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group CEO and co-founder Kamal Hotchandani gave a short speech prior to dessert with a Champagne Telmont toast, owned by Remy-Cointreau and newly introduced to the market, thanking Rolls-Royce/Manhattan Motor Cars and 111Skin for their partnership.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

111Skin generously provided gift bags to guests of the soiree.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living