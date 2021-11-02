TONY ROBBINS
This SoCal Steakhouse Is Serving Up $5,000 Cocktails, 50-Year Scotch Flights & Screaming Eagle/Petrus Pairings

Haute Wine + Spirits, News, Travel

Pines Modern Steakhouse
50-year single malt Scotch flight

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

There’s a SoCal restaurant that’s celebrating its brand-new look in a very big way: with a $5,000 cocktail, 50-year Scotch flights and Screaming Eagle and Petrus 2011-paired dinners. Yes, you read that right. This is all luxury, baby .

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Pines $5000 margarita

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Pines Modern Steakhouse, an award-winning fine dining venue, at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (formerly San Manuel Casino) recently reopened in a stunning new space with an updated menu featuring specialty items and high-end offerings of meat, seafood, wine, spirits and more.

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Pines dining room

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Specifically, these offerings include a cocktail made with Patron Lalique Extra Añejo and 1985 Salon Cuvee ‘S’ Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut, served in keepsake Versace crystal glassware; a Wagyu burger and Screaming Eagle Cabernet pairing; a Japanese Wagyu trio paired with a bottle of 2011 Petrus, and a $10,000 ultra rare single barrel scotch flight paired with a set of luxe chocolates from House of Dorchester.

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Petrus 2011

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

The Pines, which now boasts a 182-capacity dining room as well as a lounge, full-service bar seating and intimate 20-person private dining room, is a meat lovers paradise, offering up Midwestern prime cuts of beef, the cult favorite Santa Carota Ribeye, three different cuts of A5+ Japanese Wagyu—with the Soya Black Wagyu Beef from Hokkaido, Japan, only available in a handful of restaurants in the U.S.— as well as caviar service and a dessert menu that will evoke nostalgic childhood memories with flavors presented in an upscale and sophisticated manner.

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Wagyu burger

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Here, we deep dive into the luxurious, celebratory menu.

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Pines dining room

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

The Secret Margarita – Corazon de Añejo | $5,000
This ultra-exclusive cocktail made for two features Patron Lalique Extra Añejo (an exclusive collaboration between Patron and Lalique, the masters of French crystal) and 1985 Salon Cuvee ‘S’ Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut (a sparkling, complex and traditional style of Champagne produced by Champagne Salon in the Champagne region of France). The drink is served in Versace Medusa Lumiere Haze Champagne Flutes, which guests keep after enjoying. 

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Screaming Eagle

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Wagyu Burger and 100-point Cabernet |$5,000
A Wagyu burger between a house-made seeded brioche bun, with seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras, white truffle oil, truffle aioli, truffle gouda and black garlic-porcini butter caramelized onion. Served with hand-cut duck-fat-fried Kennebec fries and Béarnaise sauce. Paired with 2011 Screaming Eagle, a California red wine done in an old-world style – an extremely rare 100-point wine. 

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Wagyu

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Japanese Wagyu Trio and 100-point wine Pairing |$5,000
A combination of the three Signature A5+ Japanese Wagyu Steaks, offered at The Pines in 4oz form: Olive Fed Wagyu Ribeye, Miyazaki Strip, Soya Black Beef Tenderloin presented on lava rock stone with your choice of two sauces and English Maldon Sea Salt. Paired with Petrus 2011, a French, merlot-driven wine from Pomerol.

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Pines lounge

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

The Golden Age – 50 Year Single Malt Scotch Flight + Luxe Chocolate Assortment | $10,000
A tasting flight (1 oz each) of four of the rarest and sought-after single malt scotches, all aged 50 years or more. Each spirit is complimented by a decadent House of Dorchester chocolate with varying degrees of Cacao.
The Balvenie 50 Year
The Macallan 52 Year
Gordon & MacPhail – The Linkwood, Vintage 1954, 56 Year
Singleton ‘54

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Millionaires Mac & Cheese

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

The Pines Modern Steakhouse is located at  777 San Manuel Blvd 1st Floor, Highland, CA 92346

Pines Modern Steakhouse
Macaroon Ice Cream Sandwiches

Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

