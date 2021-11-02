Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

There’s a SoCal restaurant that’s celebrating its brand-new look in a very big way: with a $5,000 cocktail, 50-year Scotch flights and Screaming Eagle and Petrus 2011-paired dinners. Yes, you read that right. This is all luxury, baby .

Pines Modern Steakhouse, an award-winning fine dining venue, at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (formerly San Manuel Casino) recently reopened in a stunning new space with an updated menu featuring specialty items and high-end offerings of meat, seafood, wine, spirits and more.

Specifically, these offerings include a cocktail made with Patron Lalique Extra Añejo and 1985 Salon Cuvee ‘S’ Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut, served in keepsake Versace crystal glassware; a Wagyu burger and Screaming Eagle Cabernet pairing; a Japanese Wagyu trio paired with a bottle of 2011 Petrus, and a $10,000 ultra rare single barrel scotch flight paired with a set of luxe chocolates from House of Dorchester.

The Pines, which now boasts a 182-capacity dining room as well as a lounge, full-service bar seating and intimate 20-person private dining room, is a meat lovers paradise, offering up Midwestern prime cuts of beef, the cult favorite Santa Carota Ribeye, three different cuts of A5+ Japanese Wagyu—with the Soya Black Wagyu Beef from Hokkaido, Japan, only available in a handful of restaurants in the U.S.— as well as caviar service and a dessert menu that will evoke nostalgic childhood memories with flavors presented in an upscale and sophisticated manner.

Here, we deep dive into the luxurious, celebratory menu.

The Secret Margarita – Corazon de Añejo | $5,000

This ultra-exclusive cocktail made for two features Patron Lalique Extra Añejo (an exclusive collaboration between Patron and Lalique, the masters of French crystal) and 1985 Salon Cuvee ‘S’ Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut (a sparkling, complex and traditional style of Champagne produced by Champagne Salon in the Champagne region of France). The drink is served in Versace Medusa Lumiere Haze Champagne Flutes, which guests keep after enjoying.

Wagyu Burger and 100-point Cabernet |$5,000

A Wagyu burger between a house-made seeded brioche bun, with seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras, white truffle oil, truffle aioli, truffle gouda and black garlic-porcini butter caramelized onion. Served with hand-cut duck-fat-fried Kennebec fries and Béarnaise sauce. Paired with 2011 Screaming Eagle, a California red wine done in an old-world style – an extremely rare 100-point wine.

Japanese Wagyu Trio and 100-point wine Pairing |$5,000

A combination of the three Signature A5+ Japanese Wagyu Steaks, offered at The Pines in 4oz form: Olive Fed Wagyu Ribeye, Miyazaki Strip, Soya Black Beef Tenderloin presented on lava rock stone with your choice of two sauces and English Maldon Sea Salt. Paired with Petrus 2011, a French, merlot-driven wine from Pomerol.

The Golden Age – 50 Year Single Malt Scotch Flight + Luxe Chocolate Assortment | $10,000

A tasting flight (1 oz each) of four of the rarest and sought-after single malt scotches, all aged 50 years or more. Each spirit is complimented by a decadent House of Dorchester chocolate with varying degrees of Cacao.

The Balvenie 50 Year

The Macallan 52 Year

Gordon & MacPhail – The Linkwood, Vintage 1954, 56 Year

Singleton ‘54

The Pines Modern Steakhouse is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd 1st Floor, Highland, CA 92346

