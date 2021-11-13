E11EVEN Hotel And Residences Announces Second Tower At ‘Crazy’ Groundbreaking Ceremony With CeeLo Green

Photo Credit: ADINAYEV

On Thursday 11/11, E11EVEN Hotel and Residences hosted a legendary Groundbreaking ceremony at E11EVEN club in downtown Miami. VIPs included E11EVEN Partners Marc Roberts, Michael Simkins, and Dennis DeGori and PMG partners Ryan Shear, Kevin Maloney, and Dan Kaplan, with a special guest performance by Five-Time Grammy award-winning artist CeeLo Green.

The night kicked off on the Rooftop at E11EVEN with E11EVEN vodka cocktails, champagne, and hors d’oeuvres. PMG Partners and E11EVEN Partners gathered at the building site next door for the ceremonial shovel dig done in true E11EVEN fashion complete with a fire dancer. Beams of light illuminated the future site of the iconic tower while attendees watched from the rooftop.

The party then moved downstairs to the E11EVEN ultra club where developers gave speeches and made the official announcement of E11EVEN Residences Beyond, a second twin tower that will rise parallel to the first.

“Thank you, everybody, for coming,” said Marc Roberts, the visionary, co-owner, and co-founder behind the E11EVEN Hotel and Residences, to the crowd of over 1,000 people. “To the launch of Tower Two, E11EVEN and beyond!”

Rising 65 stories and including 461 residences, E11EVEN Residences Beyond will offer a highly exclusive, “members only” experience designed to cater to elite buyers who seek the VIP, entertainment-driven lifestyle of E11EVEN Hotel & Residences and the privacy of a private condominium.

“This is about two families that came together,” added Ryan Shear, Managing Partner of PMG. “I will give you a little prelude, this is chapter one of a very long novel. You are all a part of it, and I am honored to be a part of it, thank you all, now let’s party!”

The party continued with award-winning artist CeeLo Green performing his hits ‘Crazy’ and ‘Forget You’ for the energetic crowd. The full house was teeming with energy from the overwhelming buyer response and excitement for the project, and guests included cryptocurrency aficionados, top real estate brokers, executives, and entrepreneurs.

Also in attendance was co-founder and CEO of Rolling Loud Festival Matt Zingler, “This would not have been possible 10 years ago,” he remarked. “What these guys are doing is amazing. Number one brand in the world.”

Guaranteed to be the newest and hottest residence in Miami, E11EVEN Hotel and Residences will offer an A-list, luxury experience, unlike anything the Magic City has seen before. Each unit comes equipped with fully-integrated “smart building” features and 24/11-style amenities, including celebrity-chef dining experiences throughout the property, a casino-style sports lounge, an E11EVEN Members rooftop experience, and a world-class Chopra Spa & Studio wellness center curated by Dr. Deepak Chopra. E11EVEN Hotel & Residences Miami is a lifestyle experience and destination, the first of its kind in the United States. Completion is expected for the first tower in 2023.

E11EVEN Hotel & Residences and E11EVEN Residences Beyond are two of the first pre-construction condos to accept cryptocurrency as a deposit through a first-time-ever real estate partnership with FTX, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange. Beyond residential units will start in the mid-$300,000’s. The building will also offer a Presidential Collection and Penthouse Collection. The success of this project is due to the growth of the E11EVEN brand, the strength of the developers, and a strong tie to crypto entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, entertainers, and beyond.

“This is a story of great partners working hard, and a little bit of no guts no glory,” said E11EVEN partner Michael Simkins. “We only live once, shoot for the sky.”

For more information regarding E11EVEN Hotel & Residences, please visit the website here.