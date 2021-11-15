TONY ROBBINS
Step Inside Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation Dinner With Dom Pérignon

Haute Scene, News

Born This Way Foundation Dinner In Honor of World Kindness Day
Billy Porter, Amanda Seyfried, Joshua Jackson

Photo Credit: BFA/Dom Perignon

On Saturday, November 13, in honor of World Kindness Day, Dom Pérignon hosted an intimate gastronomic experience in support of Born This Way Foundation at The Museum of Modern Art.

Born This Way Foundation Dinner In Honor of World Kindness Day
Corey Smith, Cynthia Germanotta

Photo Credit: BFA/Dom Perignon

In celebration of kindness and generosity, the charity dinner honored the ongoing collaboration between Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga that celebrates artistic expression and creative freedom.

Born This Way Foundation Dinner In Honor of World Kindness Day
Stella Maxwell

Photo Credit: BFA/Dom Perignon

The dinner was an extension of Dom Pérignon’s artistic collaboration with Lady Gaga, which includes an evocative creative campaign where Lady Gaga designed limited-edition bottles of Dom Pérignon 2010 Blanc and Dom Pérignon 2006 Rosé and also created a series of majestic, limited-edition sculptures veiling a jeroboam of Dom Pérignon Rosé. The most exclusive of these sculptures is the first in the series, hand-signed by Lady Gaga which was available via a month-long charitable sweepstakes that closed last night.

Born This Way Foundation Dinner In Honor of World Kindness Day
Tommy Dorfman

Photo Credit: BFA/Dom Perignon

On this evening, Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta, hosted several of her closest friends, Foundation supporters, and VIPs during the memorable evening. Guests sipped on Dom Pérignon’s Lady Gaga Limited Edition 2010 Blanc and 2006 Rosé with a paired menu as The Misshapes spun for noteworthy attendees.

Born This Way Foundation Dinner In Honor of World Kindness Day
Helena Christensen

Photo Credit: BFA/Dom Perignon

During the dinner, Corey Smith, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at LVMH announced that through the partnership, Dom Pérignon was donating $570,000 to Born This Way Foundation.

Born This Way Foundation Dinner In Honor of World Kindness Day
Evan Mock

Photo Credit: BFA/Dom Perignon

VIPS at the event included Amanda Seyfried, Billy Porter, Pom Klementieff, Evan Mock, Tommy Dorfman, Indya Moore, Cindy Bruna, Ella Hunt, Antoni Porowski, Helena Christensen, Joshua Jackson, Brandon Blackwood, Sophie Auster, Derek Lam & Jan Schlottman, Jill & Harry Kargman, Char de Francesco, Stella Maxwell, Thomas Hayo, Stephanie Goto, and more.

Born This Way Foundation Dinner In Honor of World Kindness Day
Pom Klementieff

Photo Credit: BFA/Dom Perignon

