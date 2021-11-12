Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Introducing the collaboration of the year—by two creative Kims, Kim Jones of Fendi and Kim Kardashian West—FENDI x SKIMS. To celebrate the launch this week, FENDI x SKIMS opened a special pop-up boutique in the heart of Los Angeles on Rodeo Drive.

Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s sketches from an archival Fendi collection in 1979, which debuted twisted tube tops, pop colors, and tight sashes, the collaborative collection fuses the aesthetic codes of the luxury fashion house of Fendi with SKIM’S extreme dedication to the focus on fit and form. “Both FENDI and SKIMS have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” reflects Kim Kardashian West. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently, and challenge convention, which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

A unique 1,205 square foot dedicated space embodying the essence of this new collection, the Los Angeles space embraces the palette of the capsule, with neutral tones highlighted with a bold purple rounded entrance, punctuated with the hybrid FENDI x SKIMS logo. Upon entering, guests are greeted with an immersive experience celebrating the colors of the collection through the use of light. The fitting room is emblazoned with FENDI x SKIMS logo walls, showcasing the bold pops of color with the hybrid logo. And, the pop-up introduces a digital photo room instillation, where guests can experience the capsule campaign through digital screens in an infinity room like setting to share on social platforms.

Jones and Kardashian West have been longtime friends, fostering the ground for a successful collaboration. In fact, when the collection dropped on November 9th, it reportedly made $1 million in one minute. “The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” explains Jones. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: let’s do something together.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

From form-fitting silhouettes in vibrant, modern hues to a hybrid FENDI x SKIMS logo printed across underwear and hosiery, the FENDI x SKIMS collection celebrates contemporary—and incredibly chic—solutions for all women, making it the most sought-after collaboration to date.

FENDI x SKIMS Pop Up will be Open from November 9th to November 28th at 323 Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210. The FENDI x SKIMS collection is available at fendiskims.com and select Fendi stores and retailers globally.