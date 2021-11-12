TONY ROBBINS
Cover Story
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back
Kristaps Porzingis
Cover Story
Are You Surprised That Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis Owns A Unicorn Costume? Neither Are We.
Nikola Vucevic
Cover Story
Why Chicago Bulls All-Star Nikola Vučević Is Really A Jedi In Disguise
Jeffrey Wright
Cover Story
Bond, Batman And Bernard Lowe: A Banner Year For Jeffrey Wright
William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era

FENDI x SKIMS: The Collaboration Of The Year Opens A Special Pop-Up Boutique On Rodeo Drive

Celebrities, City Guide, Fashion, News

FENDI X SKIMSPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Introducing the collaboration of the year—by two creative Kims, Kim Jones of Fendi and Kim Kardashian WestFENDI x SKIMS. To celebrate the launch this week, FENDI x SKIMS opened a special pop-up boutique in the heart of Los Angeles on Rodeo Drive

Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s sketches from an archival Fendi collection in 1979, which debuted twisted tube tops, pop colors, and tight sashes, the collaborative collection fuses the aesthetic codes of the luxury fashion house of Fendi with SKIM’S extreme dedication to the focus on fit and form. “Both FENDI and SKIMS have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” reflects Kim Kardashian West. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently, and challenge convention, which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

FENDI X SKIMSPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi FENDI X SKIMSPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

A unique 1,205 square foot dedicated space embodying the essence of this new collection, the Los Angeles space embraces the palette of the capsule, with neutral tones highlighted with a bold purple rounded entrance, punctuated with the hybrid FENDI x SKIMS logo.  Upon entering, guests are greeted with an immersive experience celebrating the colors of the collection through the use of light. The fitting room is emblazoned with FENDI x SKIMS logo walls, showcasing the bold pops of color with the hybrid logo. And, the pop-up introduces a digital photo room instillation, where guests can experience the capsule campaign through digital screens in an infinity room like setting to share on social platforms.

Jones and Kardashian West have been longtime friends, fostering the ground for a successful collaboration. In fact, when the collection dropped on November 9th, it reportedly made $1 million in one minute. “The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” explains Jones. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: let’s do something together.” 

FENDI X SKIMSPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

From form-fitting silhouettes in vibrant, modern hues to a hybrid FENDI x SKIMS logo printed across underwear and hosiery, the FENDI x SKIMS collection celebrates contemporary—and incredibly chic—solutions for all women, making it the most sought-after collaboration to date.

FENDI x SKIMS Pop Up will be Open from November 9th to November 28th  at 323 Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210. The FENDI x SKIMS collection is available at fendiskims.com and select Fendi stores and retailers globally.

PREVIOUS POST
Maddie and Tae
Celebrities
November 11, 2021
Getting Ready For The CMAs With Vocal Duo Of The Year Nominees Maddie & Tae
By Laura Schreffler
2021 CFDA FASHION AWARDS
Celebrities
November 11, 2021
Check Out All The Looks And The Winners Of The 2021 CFDA Awards
By Laura Schreffler
Zegna Soho
Fashion
November 11, 2021
Step Inside The First Zegna Lab In NYC For A Meaningful Retail Experience
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
November 10, 2021
Krasi Meze + Wine Introduces “Symposium Wednesdays” For Exclusive Wine Tastings
By Kellie Speed

Los Angeles

New York

Miami