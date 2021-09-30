Photo Credit: Virgin Limited Edition

Sir Richard Branson isn’t just focused on space travel — his interests are also firmly rooted on planet Earth. This week, the innovative billionaire debuted Moskito Island, his new private retreat in the British Virgin Islands.

After more than 14 years in the making, Moskito has made its appearance as a secluded billionaire’s playground, an oasis of privately owned villa estates with rates starting at $17,500 per night during low-season, based on a four-

night minimum stay at The Point Estate for up to 16 guests.

Rates include a dedicated Estate Manager, private chef, and a dedicated team of staff. As well as all meals, drinks, watersports, and a personalized itinerary from start to finish.

Each estate brings its own sense of style through striking architecture and one-off design, to create exceptionally unique island retreats.

Sprawled across 125 acres, sitting across from its famous sister island Necker, Moskito Island brings a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience to the Caribbean. It is where the best of coastal living is brought to life through complete barefoot luxury, complemented by the stunning architectural design of each individual estate.

There are three solid options for stays here, of which include the nine-room Oasis Estate, eight-bedroom Point Estate and the enviable Branson Estate, where this elusive innovator actually stays when he’s enjoying that island life.

