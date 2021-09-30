William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage

Sir Richard Branson Debuts Moskito Island, His Second Private Island In The BVI

News, Travel

Moskito Island Photo Credit: Virgin Limited Edition

Sir Richard Branson isn’t just focused on space travel — his interests are also firmly rooted on planet Earth. This week, the innovative billionaire debuted Moskito Island, his new private retreat in the British Virgin Islands.

Moskito Island Photo Credit: Virgin Limited Edition

After more than 14 years in the making, Moskito has made its appearance as a secluded billionaire’s playground, an oasis of privately owned villa estates with rates starting at $17,500 per night during low-season, based on a four-
night minimum stay at The Point Estate for up to 16 guests.

Rates include a dedicated Estate Manager, private chef, and a dedicated team of staff. As well as all meals, drinks, watersports, and a personalized itinerary from start to finish.

Moskito Island
Oasis Master Bedroom

Photo Credit: Virgin Limited Edition

Each estate brings its own sense of style through striking architecture and one-off design, to create exceptionally unique island retreats.

Sprawled across 125 acres, sitting across from its famous sister island Necker, Moskito Island brings a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience to the Caribbean. It is where the best of coastal living is brought to life through complete barefoot luxury, complemented by the stunning architectural design of each individual estate.

Moskito Island
Jain Estate

Photo Credit: Virgin Limited Edition

There are three solid options for stays here, of which include the nine-room Oasis Estate, eight-bedroom Point Estate and the enviable Branson Estate, where this elusive innovator actually stays when he’s enjoying that island life.

Moskito Island Photo Credit: Virgin Limited Edition

PREVIOUS POST
No Time to Die
Haute Scene
September 29, 2021
Daniel Craig Says Final Farewell To James Bond At World Premiere Of “No Time To Die” — With Royal Attendees
By Laura Schreffler
Abraham Ancer
Celebrities
September 29, 2021
Abraham Ancer Is In The Tequila Business: The World’s #12 Ranked Golfer Dishes On His New Venture
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
September 29, 2021
Miami Nightclub Mogul Marc Roberts Joined By Conor McGregor And Bono For 62nd Birthday Party
By Gabriel Pessoa
Radmila Lolly Fashion Week
Ambassador
September 28, 2021
Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly On The Return Of New York Fashion Week
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami