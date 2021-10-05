Photo Credit: Dave Benett

Mayfair’s fabulous private members club, Harry’s Bar, celebrated a milestone anniversary on Monday — its 40th birthday — in style with the help of some VIP celebrity friends.

VIP attendees at the fete — all beautifully turned out in black tie — included David Furnish, David Walliams, Guy Ritchie, Matteo Bocelli, Tamara Beckwith, Alessandro Ristori, Ali-Churchill Spencer, Sophie Taylor, Fawaz Gruosi, Richard Caring and Patricia Caring.

Harry’s Bar Mayfair was established over 40 years ago, and over the last 40 years, the history, glamor, and spectacle that it’s become so renowned for has made it one of London’s hottest spots.

Founded in 1979, the club quickly became and continues to be one of the most exclusive in the Big Smoke. Continental grace and decadence are synonymous with Harry’s Bar. Famed worldwide for both the splendor of its décor and the exquisite quality of its food, Harrys Bar has been an institution since the day it opened. Whilst the surroundings have slightly modernized over the years, the values, bespoke level of service and discretion continue to this day to transport Members to a more traditional time of elegance and sophistication in the heart of Mayfair.

Over the years, Hollywood stars, Royals and more, including the likes of the Prince of Wales, Harrison Ford, Kate Moss, Madonna, Beyonce, Joan Collins and Anna Wintour, have all been patrons.

There are still longstanding members of staff who remember the day in 1987 when Frank Sinatra flew in from New York for the night, dashed to Harry’s Bar from the airport, changed into his tuxedo in the chef’s office, had dinner, then made it to Annabel’s just in time for the show.

