Photo Credit: Official HRH photographer

It only makes sense that a man whose new title is the Duke of Edinburgh would lend his support to the Scotch whiskey industry, and that’s exactly what His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, otherwise known as Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, has done.

In a recorded message for Keepers of the Quaich — the international society that celebrates the outstanding commitment of those who produce and promote Scotch — His Royal Highness (who inherited the Duke of Edinburgh title upon the death of his father Prince Philip on April 9th), praised the economic contribution Scotch makes to rural Scotland and its commitment to leading the battle against climate change.

The Duke said Scotch whiskey, along with interlinked sectors of hospitality and tourism, would play a leading role in the post-COVID recovery, and urged everyone in the industry to look to the future with optimism.

Photo Credit: Barmalini/Shutterstock.com

In his address, His Royal Highness said, From grain to glass, Scotch whisky is, in a very palpable sense, woven into the very fabric of Scottish society and culture.”

He also spoke of the climate emergency and the enormous environmental challenge facing the world, and the part the Scotch industry can play in leading the way to a more sustainable future, noting, “From the fields of malting barley, to the waters of our rivers, to our peatlands and forests, the sustainability of our environment and Scotch whiskey go hand in hand. That is why I am so very pleased to see the industry as a whole addressing its responsibility to promote sustainability and the conservation of our natural resources.’’

Photo Credit: HRH Official Photographer

His speech continued with an uplifting message of hope for the future and a positive endorsement of the ability of Scotch to power the economic recovery and to create the jobs, investment and to lead the change required to emerge stronger from the COVID crisis.

“As we finally rebuild after the pandemic, Scotch whisky also has a vital role to play in the recovery of the hospitality and tourism sectors that are part of the whisky industry’s extended eco-system and which creates priceless economic opportunities for our young people for the future.”

And, as one does, he concluded his address by raising a traditional quaich — a special kind of shallow two-handled drinking cup — in a toast of support.