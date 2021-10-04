Kured Joins The Culinary Lineup At Time Out Market Boston

When the Kured charcuterie concept debuted earlier this summer as an e-commerce and delivery platform in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, it became an almost-overnight success.

Due to its cult following, it was only a matter of time before Kured would soon expand to a brick and mortar storefront at 83 Charles Street. Just last week yet another dream for owner Gilli Rozynek came true when Kured officially became a part of Time Out Market Boston.

Photo Credit: Ngan Tran

The Boston College alum got the initial idea for developing the one-stop charcuterie shop when she was abroad in Spain. At Kured, she is now creating custom charcuterie boards, boxes and cones. You can build your own charcuterie board or charcuterie cones with locally sourced meat, cheese and sides and choose from more than 30 options that include chicken and apple sausage, fennel salami, truffle salami, Braesola, Pecorino Romano, aged manchego, sea salt and olive oil crackers, dried sweet apricots, Castelvetrano olives and Marcona almonds.

Photo Credit: Ngan Tran

The Kured menu at Time Out Market Boston features a Custom Charcuterie Box with a choice of three meats, three cheeses, and three sides as well as Custom Charcuterie Cones with choice of one meat, one cheese and one side. The menu also features the Banksy Box with one-year aged cheddar, Triple Play parmesan, artisan brie, aged prosciutto, Genoa salami, Iberico chorizo, Mediterranean olives, roasted cashews, clover honey and the Local Artist Box (pepperoni, spicy chorizo sausage links, mozzarella pearls, hand rolled goat cheese, Triple Play parmesan, tomato basil marinara sauce, Mediterranean olives, sun dried tomatoes, crunchy breadsticks) which is created by Boston artist Daisy St. Sauveur. The Kured team also offers a Chef’s Pairing designed to complement your beverage of choice.

Photo Credit: Ngan Tran

It is certainly going to be a flavorful season at Time Out Market Boston. o ya’s Tim and Nancy Cushman reopened Ms. Clucks Deluxe last week and Executive Chef Rob Wong has added a new Karaage Curry & Cheesy Chicken & Waffle Fries (Japanese curry sauce, melty cheese, green onion and pickled radish) to the menu. You will still find fried chicken, ramen and gyoza that the concept became known for and they have added some seasonal cocktails with fun names like Flannel Season, Cinnamon Challenge and Red Maple.

Time Out Market Boston has more than 12 different eateries throughout the sprawling 27,000-square-foot space that also offers two bars, a demo kitchen cooking area and a video installation wall. Time Out Market Boston is now open 7 days a week.