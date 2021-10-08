Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living
The intimate gathering was presented by Glenfiddich/William Grant.
Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living
Haute Living celebrated recent cover star Nikola Vučević with an intimate dinner at Maple & Ash in Chicago on Thursday night.
Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living
Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living
The 30-year-old Montenegrin player was traded to the Bulls this March.
Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living
Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani gave a welcome speech, thanking Vučević and toasting his excellence.
Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living
Brian Rappeport, Luxury Portfolio Specialist at William Grant & Sons US, introduced each course and provided a Scotch pairing with each alongside his colleague, Patricia Vasconcelos.
Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living
The event also celebrated the launch of a special-edition, 26-year-old Scotch.
Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living
Additional guests at the soiree included Les Coney, Leonard Goldberg and Alex Katz.