Jeffrey Wright
Cover Story
Bond, Batman And Bernard Lowe: A Banner Year For Jeffrey Wright
William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe

Nikola Vučević Celebrates His Haute Living Cover Surrounded By The Bulls

Haute Scene, News

Haute Living Celebrates Nikola Vucevic With Glenfiddich
Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living

The intimate gathering was presented by Glenfiddich/William Grant. 

Haute Living Celebrates Nikola Vucevic With Glenfiddich
Nikola Vucevic (L) of the Chicago Bulls and Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living celebrated recent cover star Nikola Vučević with an intimate dinner at Maple & Ash in Chicago on Thursday night.

Haute Living Celebrates Nikola Vucevic With Glenfiddich
(L-R) Chicago Bulls players Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, Javonte Green, Daniel Oturu, and Ethan Thompson

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living

His Chicago Bulls teammates, including Troy Brown, Jr., Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, Tony Bradley, Devon Dotson, Zach LaVine, Alize Johnson, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Marko Simonovic, Derrick Jones, Jr., Daniel Oturu, Stanley Johnson, Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson all came out to support their new teammate, who previously had played for the Orlando Magic.
Haute Living Celebrates Nikola Vucevic With Glenfiddich
Brian Rappaport, Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, and Patricia Vasconcelos

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living

The 30-year-old Montenegrin player was traded to the Bulls this March.

Haute Living Celebrates Nikola Vucevic With Glenfiddich
Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls attends his Haute Living cover release dinner

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani gave a welcome speech, thanking Vučević and toasting his excellence.

Haute Living Celebrates Nikola Vucevic With Glenfiddich
(L-R) Leonard Goldberg, Kamal Hotchandani, and Alex Katz

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living

Brian Rappeport, Luxury Portfolio Specialist at William Grant & Sons US, introduced each course and provided a Scotch pairing with each alongside his colleague, Patricia Vasconcelos. 

Haute Living Celebrates Nikola Vucevic With Glenfiddich
Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani and Les Coney

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living

The event also celebrated the launch of a special-edition, 26-year-old Scotch.

Haute Living Celebrates Nikola Vucevic With Glenfiddich
Glenfiddich

Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Haute Living

Additional guests at the soiree included Les Coney, Leonard Goldberg and Alex Katz.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Nelson Makamo
Art
October 8, 2021
One On One With South African Artist Nelson Makamo On The Intention Behind His First-Ever Solo U.S. Show
By Laura Schreffler
Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show
Fashion
October 8, 2021
Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show Brought Back Runway Magic
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
October 8, 2021
W Boston Opens Swanky Beer Garden @ W
By Kellie Speed
Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In Paris
Fashion
October 8, 2021
Le Grand Ball Of Time: Inside Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In Paris
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami