Artist Johnathan Schultz Honors NFL Legend Louis Oliver At Miami Event

On the evening of September 22nd, distinguished South African artist Johnathan Schultz honored former Miami Dolphins super-star Louis Oliver for his work within the South Florida community. Johnathan unveiled his exquisite one-of-a-kind piece to a fan-filled audience of sports figures and celebrities at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. Miami Heat TV host and Courtside Reporter, Jason Jackson, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Louis Oliver is a former college and professional football player who was a safety in the National Football League during 1989-1996. He played seven seasons for the Miami Dolphins (1989–1993, 1995–1996). Louis also played college football for the University of Florida and was twice recognized as an All-American defensive back and star athlete in the university’s Hall of Fame. Following his professional football career, Louis used his pro sports connections to launch a business as an entertainment curator for special events and the liaison for sports stars and celebrities in North America and the Caribbean.

Photos courtesy of World Red Eye and Hiro Ueno

Source: World Red Eye