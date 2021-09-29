Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

Daniel Craig said goodbye to playing James Bond at he world premiere of the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night.

The 53-year-old actor looked dapper in a pink velvet tuxedo at the rainy premiere, where Bond’s silver bullet was featured prominently on the red carpet.

Some very special Royal guests turned up at the premiere to bid Bond his farewell: Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Alongside Craig, fellow stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas and director Cary Joji Fukunaga graced the red carpet.

Other guests included Dame Judi Dench, Jason Momoa, theme song singer Billie Eilish and screenplay writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

All guests headed to London members club Annabel’s post-party, including Bond hopeful Idris Elba.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film was produced by Michael G. Wilson, p.g.a. and Barbara Broccoli, p.g.a.

No Time to Die is in theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 8.

