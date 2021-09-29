William H. Macy
Daniel Craig Says Final Farewell To James Bond At World Premiere Of “No Time To Die” — With Royal Attendees

Haute Scene, News

No Time To Die
Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England

Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

Daniel Craig said goodbye to playing James Bond at he world premiere of the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night.

No Time To Die
(L-R) Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cary Joji Fukanaga, Ana de Armas, Lashina Lynch and Naomie Harris

Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

The 53-year-old actor looked dapper in a pink velvet tuxedo at the rainy premiere, where Bond’s silver bullet was featured prominently on the red carpet.

No Time To Die
Ana de Armas

Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

Some very special Royal guests turned up at the premiere to bid Bond his farewell: Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

No Time To Die
Jeffrey Wright

Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

Alongside Craig, fellow stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas and director Cary Joji Fukunaga graced the red carpet.

No Time To Die
Rami Malek

Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

Other guests included Dame Judi Dench, Jason Momoa, theme song singer Billie Eilish and screenplay writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. 

No Time To Die
(L-R) Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux

Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

All guests headed to London members club Annabel’s post-party, including Bond hopeful Idris Elba. 

No Time To Die
Jason Momoa

Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

The film was produced by Michael G. Wilson, p.g.a. and Barbara Broccoli, p.g.a.

No Time To Die
Daniel Craig

Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

No Time to Die is in theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 8.

No Time To Die
Dame Judi Dench

Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

No Time To Die
Director and Screenplay writer Cary Joji Fukunaga

Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

No Time To Die
Musician Billie Eilish

Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

