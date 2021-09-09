Inside Miami’s Latest Luxury Hotel Concept: Hotel Greystone

Photo Credit: Salt Hotels

On September 21st, Miami will welcome a new hotel onto the historic Collins Avenue: Hotel Greystone. Led by the renowned Salt Hotels in partnership with B Group Capital, the boutique hotel is set to honor the cultural crossroads of South Beach while also exuding an incredibly modern feeling to the neighborhood. The hotel undoubtedly manifests a vibe like no other by fusing Miami’s past, present, and future through intimate spaces, innovative cuisine, and unique design.

“The vibe, energy, and eclectic mix of people in Miami create one of the most interesting and dynamic centers in America,” reveals David Bowd, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Salt Hotels. “Hotel Greystone is a historic landmark off Collins Park, within steps of the beach and a true boutique hotel amongst much larger and imposing buildings. Inside, the energy will be as vibrant as the community with nightly programming, amazing cuisine, and inventive beverages—with the facilities of a large resort but the intimate service and attention to detail of a small boutique.”

Photo Credit: Salt Hotels

The design also echos the retro feels of the Art Deco building, and interior designer Holly Muhl of Bowenholly intended to keep that feeling throughout the design process. “Our goal was to create something stylish and comfortable that evokes the dynamic layers of Miami Beach,” noted Muhl, Founder and CEO of Bowenholly. “The building offers so many opportunities for a sophisticated audience depending on your mood, and we wanted every space to give guests a welcome and authentic sense of place.” Each room evokes a sense of escapism through a luxurious beachy design that is quietly sophisticated.

And while the space is impressive, the culinary offerings are also rich and diverse, celebrating the Miami culture. Sérêvène, the property’s signature restaurant, led by award-winning Executive Chef Pawan Pinisetti, presents a menu that marries Japanese ingredients and French techniques. The restaurant will also offer inventive mixology and a top-flight wine program to complement the cuisine. Located in the breezy courtyard is Kobo, the hotel’s café. The lively outdoor lounge area will feature “sando”-style sandwiches driven by flavors that evoke Miami’s bright, health-oriented fare.

Photo Credit: Salt Hotels

The Greystone comprises 91 rooms and suites, including several penthouse suites with private terraces featuring hot tubs and vista views. The hotel is located at 1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, and for more information, visit the website here.