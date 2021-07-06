Photo Credit: KRUG

Krug is offering something that’s music to your areas (beyond the sound of the cork popping from one of its bottles). The champagne house recently introduced Krug Encounters 2021, a fresh series of online immersive musical experiences to connect Krug lovers around the world.

The Champagne house decided to take pairings to the next level with a variety of multi-sensory digital experiences through which it present sthe latest Édition of Krug Grande Cuvée. Using standard headphones, binaural audio technology envelops guests in an audio space where unique voices mirror the individualities — characterful wines selected from specific plots and years — that compose this champagne and convey the effects of climate conditions on these wines. The voices interact with each other and the musical scores to ultimately express the complete vocal symphony. In this way, guests will relive the story of Krug Grande Cuvée 169ème Édition in a completely new and memorable way that showcases the unique craftsmanship of Cellar Master Julie Cavil.

Photo Credit: KRUG

Krug Encounters 2021 will be a series of global online immersive experiences connecting guests of the House from Japan to the USA, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Hong Kong S.A.R. China, Singapore, Spain, the Nordics and from around the world, giving them a chance to share an

unforgettable moment together, despite the distance. The new digital journey will make use of binaural technology to bring the immersive experience to these guests in full respect of safety measures and mindful of the constraints still imposed in many countries by the global pandemic. Each chapter of Krug Encounters will be a live and fully interactive online event, lasting an hour.

Prior to the sessions, participants will receive a delivery of luxe goodies that will bring the world of Krug to their homes. The Krug Encounters experience box will contain a bottle of Krug, glassware, headphones, and a blindfold.

As Master of Ceremonies, Olivier Krug, Director of the House and sixth generation of the Krug Family, will kick off each live digital experience by recounting the story of Krug Grande Cuvée 169ème Édition then inviting guests to discover – in 8D audio – an original pairing experience curated by VOCES8 and Ozark Henry. The music will be live streamed during the event as the artists bring to life the story of Krug Grande

Cuvée 169ème Édition in an intuitive and immersive way, focusing the cornerstone of the brand’s savoir faire, individuality. To further the multi-sensory dimension, the Krug Encounters experience will then move to a food pairing, created with the participation of a local Krug Ambassade Chef. The theme this year is very much about coming together.

Photo Credit: KRUG

A bit about the 169ème Édition of Krug Grande Cuvée:

▪ It is a blend of 146 wines from 11 different years, the youngest of which is from 2013, while the oldest dates back to 2000.

▪ Its final composition is 43% Pinot Noir, 35% Chardonnay and 22% Meunier.

▪ A stay of around seven years in Krug’s cellars gives Krug Grande Cuvée 169ème Édition its distinct expression and elegance.

▪ Krug Grande Cuvée is the first and, as yet, unique Prestige Champagne re-created every year, beyond the notion of vintage.

▪ Aromas of flowers in bloom, ripe, dried and citrus fruits, as well as marzipan and gingerbread. There are also grilled notes and flavors of almond paste, quince, lemon, limoncello and dried fruit.

▪ Krug Grande Cuvée 169ème Édition lends itself to a wealth of culinary combinations, from the simplest to the most sophisticated, from an aged parmesan to turbot à la truffe.

▪ It can be enjoyed as an aperitif with Jabugo ham and mature comté or served to accompany oysters, grilled shrimps, Indian or Moroccan

food, as well as desserts such as carrot cake, tarte tatin and cheesecake.