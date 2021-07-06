Ariel Carr Explains Why It’s High Time To Think Beyond A 9-to-5 Job

Photo Credit: Ariel CarrDolly Parton once sang, “Working nine to five, what a way to make a living. Barely getting by, it’s all taking and no giving.” It was a sentiment that was echoed by millions of people worldwide. Yet, for years, both employers and employees felt there was no alternative to the regimented 9-to-5 grind. However, Ariel Carr is here to tell you that in the post-pandemic world, there is indeed an alternative. What’s more, the digital selling expert stresses the alternative will lead to more productivity, more success, and more wealth for everyone in the long term.

“I think years from now, people will look back on the 9-to-5 working week and consider it outdated” explained Ariel Carr. “Regimented systems never tap into the true potential of individuals, and working to the clock is a restraint on creativity, innovation, and, believe it or not, productivity. If you’re in a position to work when it suits you and when you want to work, it becomes less of a chore and more of a passion.”

When Ariel Carr finally threw off the shackles of the 9-to-5 grind to become master of her destiny, the social media guru tripled her salary almost immediately due to her instinctive flair for monetizing her passion through Instagram. She is now renowned as “The Money Guru” and has launched countless online courses and e-books to empower others and help show them an alternative way to work and live.

Ariel Carr explained, “I was heavily active on social media during my 9-to-5 job, purely because I always wanted to set up multiple sources of income. I wanted the freedom that comes with being my own boss and setting my schedule. Fortunately, in 2021 we now have the technology that makes working 9-to-5 largely redundant, but that’s not the only reason. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything, and now the world views working and productivity in a new light. Additionally, setting your hours makes for a healthier work-life balance; it challenges you to be more creative with your time, promoting personal growth and improvement. It’s a more natural way of working, and I would recommend that everyone thinks beyond a 9-to-5 job in 2021.”

