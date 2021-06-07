Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

World Cup-winner, Blaise Matuidi, joined forces with MG Developer, the Serge Ibaka Foundation and Haute Living to raise over $100k for his charity, Les Tremplins in a silent charity auction event.

Les Tremplins was founded by Matuidi in 2015 and focuses on creating programs that aim to reintegrate impoverished children from suburbs into society through humanitarian actions. Les Tremplins’ aim is to provide children in orphanages access to a schooling program through education and sports. Les Tremplins is headquartered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

In recognition of the impact Les Tremplins has had in Congo, Brent Latham, Mayor of North Bay Village officially proclaimed June 3rd, 2021 as Blaise Matuidi Day.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The event was held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in the heart of Coral Gables. Guests had the option of enjoying an assortment of white and red wines, as well as hand-rolled cigars.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests were also treated to a five-course meal provided by the Biltmore Hotel, which included Scottish smoked salmon, foie gras mousse, rainbow tomato bruschetta, lemon thyme-scented hummus and marinated grilled lamb chops.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Eight artists with works displayed around the globe, across different mediums, had some of their beautiful and unique pieces auctioned at the Biltmore Hotel. Proceeds from works by French artists Richard Orlinski, Zoulli Art, Mr. Brainwash, Julien Marinetti, Fred Allard, Roman Feral, Etienne and Colombian painter Mejia contributed toward the evening’s charity auction.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Close friend of the Matuidi family, Tiffany Trump, was in attendance along with her fiancee, Michael Boulos.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

It was a hugely successful evening for guests and all of those who will be greatly impacted by the proceeds raised from the charities and institutions involved.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Other notable guests include Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer along with his wife Dorys and sons Diego and Andres; Michael Kosnitzky, co-founder of Pillsbury Private Wealth Practice; Nick Kuelbs, son of successful entrepreneur, John Kuelbs; Adrien Cointreau of the Cointreau family; Isabelle Bartoux and Timothé Burt-Riley, CEO and Gallery Director (respectively) of Galeries Bartoux; Radmila Lolly, Russian-American singer, songwriter and fashion designer; John Utendahl, former owner of the Utendahl Group and Executive Vice Chairman of Investment Banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Arnaud Stibon, President and CEO of ESJ Capital Partners, along with wife Esther Stibon; David Russo, owner and designer of Pedini Miami; Ariel Gutierrez, President of Polaris Controls, Inc.; Jeffrey Donnelly, Executive Director of Colliers International Structured Finance Group; Gino Santia, Village Director of Life Time Coral Gables; Julianna Strout, Commissioner of North Bay Village; Bernard Marcowiz, Director of Marcowicz Fine Art.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice