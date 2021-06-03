Haute Wine + Spirits
Decanted: Wine Tasting With Opus One
Casey Affleck
News
Haute Living Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck
Wesley Snipes
Haute Scene
The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.
Mario Carbone
News
Haute Living x Mario Carbone Host Carbone Sunday Supper
Milo Ventimiglia
Cover Story
The Unconventional Secret To Milo Ventimiglia’s Success

Dior Kicks Off Summer With The Dioriviera Experiential Pop-Up At The Rosewood Miramar Beach

City Guide, Fashion, Travel

Dior Pop-Up at Rosewood Miramar Beach
Dioriviera Pop-Up at the Rosewood Miramar Beach

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DiorSummer has officially begun. And we’re welcoming the new season with the new Dioriviera pop-up at the premier oceanfront luxury resort, Rosewood Miramar Beach, in Southern California. The iconic Dioriviera summer capsule collection, continually reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, has taken over the resort. The property’s 80-foot Cabana Pool, Bocce Courts, and Garden Bungalow Suites are adorned with the House’s signature toile du Jouy print, covering cabanas, beach loungers, and cushions as an invitation for guests to escape into Dior’s oasis. 

Upon entering the Bungalows, guests are greeted with bold, bright colors and summer’s joie de vivre. Grazia’s toile de Jouy prints wrap the walls in neon framboise pink and punchy chartreuse, and decorated with Dior Maison essentials, like the Dior surfboard. The Bungalows open out into the ultimate Dior hangout haven, where guests are free to lounge under Dioriviera parasols in branded hammocks and fold-out chairs, which are all available for purchase while visiting the pop-up. 

This immersive pop-up is one in a series of exclusive Dioriviera global activations. The others include seven Dior boutiques, as well as eleven pop-up boutiques worldwide, in Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Monaco, Portofino, Capri, Mykonos, Ibiza, and more.

The Dioriviera at Rosewood Miramar Beach pop-up is now open through September 6th, 2021. Keep scrolling to see an inside look of the pop-up, and if you’re in Montecito, be sure to stop by.

Dior Pop-Up at the Rosewood Miramar Beach
Dioriviera Pop-Up at the Rosewood Miramar Beach

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Dioriviera Pop-Up at the Rosewood Miramar Beach
The Dior Boutique

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Dioriviera Pop-Up at the Rosewood Miramar Beach
The pool at Rosewood Miramar Beach

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

 

PREVIOUS POST
Haute Wine + Spirits
June 3, 2021
Decanted: Wine Tasting With Opus One
By Laura Schreffler
Casey Affleck
Celebrities
May 29, 2021
Haute Living Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck
By Haute Living
Celebrities
May 28, 2021
Haute Living Celebrates Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr At Hearthstone Kitchen And Cellar
By Mary Gibson
Jean Shafiroff
News
May 28, 2021
Mind Your Manners 101: Society Queen Jean Shafiroff Shares Her Charity Event Etiquette Guide
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami