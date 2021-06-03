Photo Credit: Courtesy of DiorSummer has officially begun. And we’re welcoming the new season with the new Dioriviera pop-up at the premier oceanfront luxury resort, Rosewood Miramar Beach, in Southern California. The iconic Dioriviera summer capsule collection, continually reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, has taken over the resort. The property’s 80-foot Cabana Pool, Bocce Courts, and Garden Bungalow Suites are adorned with the House’s signature toile du Jouy print, covering cabanas, beach loungers, and cushions as an invitation for guests to escape into Dior’s oasis.

Upon entering the Bungalows, guests are greeted with bold, bright colors and summer’s joie de vivre. Grazia’s toile de Jouy prints wrap the walls in neon framboise pink and punchy chartreuse, and decorated with Dior Maison essentials, like the Dior surfboard. The Bungalows open out into the ultimate Dior hangout haven, where guests are free to lounge under Dioriviera parasols in branded hammocks and fold-out chairs, which are all available for purchase while visiting the pop-up.

This immersive pop-up is one in a series of exclusive Dioriviera global activations. The others include seven Dior boutiques, as well as eleven pop-up boutiques worldwide, in Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Monaco, Portofino, Capri, Mykonos, Ibiza, and more.

The Dioriviera at Rosewood Miramar Beach pop-up is now open through September 6th, 2021. Keep scrolling to see an inside look of the pop-up, and if you’re in Montecito, be sure to stop by.

