David Guetta is Selling His Posh Pad in Cryptocurrency

Real estate and cryptocurrency seem to go hand in hand these days in Miami. From Arte by Antonio Citterio’s announcement that it will be first new residential development in Miami to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment to mayor Francis Suarez’ efforts to turn the Magic City into a cryptocity, embracing digital assets is the name of the game and many are jumping on the gravy train.

Case in point, French DJ David Guetta has put his luxury apartment on Miami Beach up for sale and he, too, will accept payments in Bitcoin and Ether. The three-bedroom 2,528 square foot beachfront property is on the 37th floor of the luxury Setai Residences condominium complex and is on sale for $14 million, or around 37.69 BTC at today’s prices.

The property boasts two master suites, a panoramic view of the Miami skyline, 24-hour hotel service and amenities, including three oceanfront swimming pools, a sauna and a spa, to name a few. The sale is being hosted by Freud Group, a real estate investment firm that caters to celebrities, athletes and other blue-chip names.

This isn’t Guetta’s first crypto move. In September, the DJ signed a partnership with decentralized virtual reality platform Sensorium Galaxy. The platform is planning to broadcast shows created by Guetta, who is no stranger to online-only performances. He performed several one-person shows during the pandemic.

Regardless of which sort of payment will ultimately close the deal, the sale will be a considerable gain for Guetta. The French DJ bought the property for $9.5 million from Richard LeFrak back in 2018 and stands to make $4.5 million from the sale.