Photo Credit: Christopher PostlewaiteThe Big Apple is resurrecting and there are some massive plans to mark the occasion. This August you can party like it’s 1999 thanks to a week-long reopening celebration, announced by mayor Bill de Blasio to take place on the Great Lawn at the Central Park.

“We have a big announcement about a citywide celebration of New York City, a citywide moment to declare NYC is back, a homecoming for New York City, where New Yorkers come out together to celebrate and support our city, where folks from all over the metropolitan region come back to their roots in this city,” the Mayor said during a press conference this week. “This is going to be an amazing, memorable, once-in-a-lifetime week in New York City.”

Currently slated for August 21, the Homecoming Week, as it is been charmingly coined by restaurateur Danny Meyer, will be co-organized by the legendary music impresario Clive Davis. According to the New York Times, Davis is “aiming for eight “iconic” stars to perform a three-hour show for 60,000 attendees and a worldwide television audience.” And with Davis’ roster of talent at his disposal the lineup could be as epic as the Empire State Building. The show is expected to last at least three hours and will be broadcast around the country.

“I turned to Clive, I said, ‘I need the biggest, most extraordinary all-star lineup you can put together, heavy on New York artists,’” de Blasio added. “He said, ‘I’m on it. I’m going to make it happen.’ So, in August, get ready for an unforgettable week, a once-in-a-lifetime concert and a moment that really says New York City’s back.”

The details are still forthcoming, but some crucial information is already available. Most tickets will be free; those wishing for a more V.I.P. treatment will be able to purchase the upgrade. The spectators will have a choice to view the event from both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, though the view and quality of experience promises to be over the top.