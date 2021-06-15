Photo Credit: Casa Vega

Dakota Fanning is getting into the drinks business, for a cause. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star has partnered with Casa Vega, a 65-year-old Los Angeles Mexican eatery/institution on a charitable cocktail. The ‘DAKOTA Margarita’ ($14), plays up the classic margarita with honey and thyme, and profits from each libation sold this month will be donated to No Us Without You, a non-profit charity that seeks to provide food security to undocumented back-of-house staff and their families that was created in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The Casa Vega x Dakota Fanning collaboration continues on the talent-food partnerships that have previously included The Chainsmokers, The Foo Fighters and Fall Out Boy and have launched as a means to celebrate the restaurant’s recognizable clientele and give back to those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below, the 27-year-old actress discusses her deliciously philanthropic cocktail contribution.

Photo Credit: Casa Vega

Let’s talk about why this margarita is unique and how it showcases who you are?

I personally haven’t had a honey thyme margarita before, so when I tried this drink for the first time, it was a whole new taste experience for me! It’s bright, a little sweet, citrus-y and exudes summer. The taste and look of the margarita sums up my mood these days as we look forward to having a better summer than our last.

The proceeds from this cocktail are being donated to No Us Without You. Is giving back personally important to you? Please explain and speak a bit about other ways you’ve given back throughout the years and the non-profits which are most impactful to you and why.

I had heard of No Us Without You through Christy Vega, and the Casa Vega’s partnership with them. I am honored to be a part of giving back to those in the hospitality industry who were hit the hardest by the pandemic. No Us Without You is truly doing incredible things to help provide relief to the most deserving of people. The meaning of community and giving back has never been more clear to me than it is now after our global experience with COVID-19. Lending a helping hand is always the right answer.

Photo Credit: Casa Vega

MAKE THE DAKOTA MARGARITA The DAKOTA AT HOME!

Don Julio Reposado | Thyme-Infused Honey Simple Syrup Cointreau | Fresh Lemon Juice