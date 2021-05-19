Three Layers Of Fun (With Plenty Of Rum!) – The CBD Barbados Surprise

Written In Partnership With Blue Ribbon

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Here’s a fun fact to impress your friends: the world’s first grapefruit tree grew on the island of Barbados. With this tidbit in mind, it might be “surprising” to hear that grapefruit juice isn’t included in the Barbados Surprise cocktail. But don’t worry; even if you love grapefruit-infused cocktails, the Barbados Surprise is a delicious tropical drink.

Do you know what makes our Barbados Surprise extra surprising? CBD, of course!

CBD Barbados Surprise Recipe

Photo Credit: TRIBE

The Barbados Surprise is one of those cocktails that’s all about presentation. When guests first see this layered drink, they will instantly be impressed by the separation of blue curaçao, orange juice, and grenadine. While it’s not challenging to achieve this beautiful effect, there is one technique new mixologists can’t neglect.

After you pour your grenadine and orange juice (in that order!), you must mix the blue curaçao with rum in a separate glass. If you just dump these ingredients in haphazardly, the blue curaçao will sink straight to the bottom. The inclusion of rum will “lighten” the curaçao enough that it stays on the top of your drink.

Related: Are you curious about Tribe CBD’s other products? Click here for expert reviews and third-party lab test results from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in the CBD industry directly to you.

Ingredients

½ oz grenadine

2 oz orange juice

2 oz white rum

½ oz blue curaçao

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Orange wheel

Directions

Pour grenadine into a rocks-filled highball or hurricane glass

Carefully add about two ounces of orange juice

In a separate glass, mix white rum and blue curacao

Gently pour the blue curaçao mixture on top of your drink

Garnish with an orange wheel and Tribe CBD oil

If you’re a fan of these fancy-looking drinks, then you should look through the dozens of dazzling CBD cocktails on Tribe CBD’s blog. For instance, we recently posted an article on the famed Tequila Sunrise (both with and without OJ!). You could also learn our CBD take on the iconic New York Sour.

Got any ideas for future CBD cocktail recipes? Please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Tribe on social media!

What Does Tribe’s CBD Oil Taste Like?

Often we hear from prospective customers who are concerned about CBD oil’s taste. While some full-spectrum CBD oil brands could taste “grassy,” most people have no issues downing our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Not only does the orange oil cover hemp’s earthy notes, but we also include a touch of stevia for all-natural sweetness. Like our CBD gummies, Tribe CBD never uses artificial sweeteners in our high-quality CBD oils.

For more info on the ingredients in our CBD oil, be sure to visit here.