Cocktail Of The Week: Soulmate’s A Little Bit Alexis

Photo Credit: Katrina Fredrick

If you’re sad that Schitt’s Creek is over, you’re not alone. But the best way to get out of mourning Moira Rose-style would be this fabulous and fun cocktail from new West Hollywood Eatery Soulmate — which will have you singing and dancing a la Alexis. Meet your new best friend, “A Little Bit Alexis.” This fun and fruity libation is made with red wine, curacao, citrus and mint. And the best part — you only need to head to North Robertson to drink it.

Photo Credit: Katrina Fredrick

For those unfamiliar, the newly-opened Soulmate is the latest effort from Executive Chef Rudy Lopez (formerly of The NoMad Los Angeles and José Andrés’ Mi Casa in Puerto Rico), and in addition to the inspired cocktail menu, the eatery serves up traditional Spanish Mediterranean flavors with a modern, Southern California slant. It aims to be a gathering place for the community and by the community of West Hollywood from Managing Partner Nick Shultz (Lukshon, AOC, Wolfgang Puck) and Beverage Director Naomi Schimek (The Spare Room), the creator of “A Little Bit Alexis” (the drink, not the song), who imbues her libations with local herbs and fruits. There’s also a robust selection of sparkling options from vintage and grower champagne to varietals from emerging winemakers, offered both by the bottle and glass; France and Spain are prominently represented in the wine program that appeals to both the enthusiast and the curious drinker.

Photo Credit: Katrina Fredrick

The 7,000-square foot restaurant features dual spaces, designed by Sean Leffers Interiors, including a light-filled courtyard anchored by the main bar with a sweeping green glass tile backdrop. The patio showcases sleek lines of metal and concrete balanced with rich textiles and flourishing plants including passionflower vines, silver dollar eucalyptus, and furry heliconia. A translucent retractable roof provides an open-air environment where guests can gather around a 15-foot olive tree that leads to the interior space with chartreuse mid-century banquets and a second bar with sunny booths and sleek wood arches and paneling. Vibrant work including a custom mural by Santiago Quesnel, the “Todo lo que brilla es información” light installation by Adriana Martinez, and “Dance of Ages” painting from Greg Ito are displayed and are a part of a biannually rotating program showcasing local artists.

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

So come for Alexis, and stay to find your Soulmate. Or something.

Soulmate is located at 631 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, soulmateweho.com