Photo Credit: Ferragamo

Spring has sprung en route to summer for Ferragamo with its latest collection, Tuscan Wildflower.

The focus of the collection is the updated Ferragamo Studio Bag. It’s reworked in organic cotton with the Wildflowers print in a limited edition run for world-famous resorts: Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Marbella, Cannes, Miami, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Rio de Janeiro; the shoulder strap on the bag is personalized with the name of the destination. The destination-specific bags are available exclusively at the Ferragamo boutiques in each unique location.

For the digital Tuscan Wildflowers campaign, Ferragamo called on painter and designer Lucas Beaufort (France), sculptor Diego Cabezas (Spain), illustrator and painter Marina Papi (Brazil), painter Boree Hur (South Korea), Art Media Studio, Firenze (Italy), a collective specializing in light installations, and illustrator Bijou Karman (USA) to celebrate the art of spring travel, seeking to create a visual manifesto combining different perspectives of a single place, seen through the eyes of people with different cultures and backgrounds; a travel diary, if you will, to remind us how to look beyond the present and explore new places.

Ferragamo will curate the images from their work to form a travel diary, visible on the brand’s social media pages and website — the illustrations, collages, photos and animation used by these six visual creatives to celebrate the fashion house’s prints and their personal idea of travel; a patchwork of different local cultures, memories and imaginary dreamscapes that joins Tuscany to their countries of origin and to the locations where the Studio Bag will be available in a limited edition.

The Tuscan Wildflowers articles are available from May in Ferragamo boutiques and on its website.

