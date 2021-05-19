News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts
Il Borro
Haute Wine + Spirits
A Celebration Of Sustainability, Wine & Haute Cuisine: Wine Tasting With The Ferragamo Family’s Il Borro
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Cover Story
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Is Back And Better Than Ever With His Most Ambitious Project To Date On Its Way
Santo
Haute Wine + Spirits
We Went Tequila Tasting With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri. These Shenanigans Ensued.
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future

Ferragamo Launches Artist-Driven, Travel-Focused Tuscan Wildflower Collection

Fashion, News, Travel

FerragamoPhoto Credit: Ferragamo

Spring has sprung en route to summer for Ferragamo with its latest collection, Tuscan Wildflower.

FerragamoPhoto Credit: Ferragamo 

 

The focus of the collection is the updated Ferragamo Studio Bag. It’s reworked in organic cotton with the Wildflowers print in a limited edition run for world-famous resorts: Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Marbella, Cannes, Miami, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Rio de Janeiro; the shoulder strap on the bag is personalized with the name of the destination. The destination-specific bags are available exclusively at the Ferragamo boutiques in each unique location.

FerragamoPhoto Credit: Ferragamo

For the digital Tuscan Wildflowers campaign, Ferragamo called on painter and designer Lucas Beaufort (France), sculptor Diego Cabezas (Spain), illustrator and painter Marina Papi (Brazil), painter Boree Hur (South Korea), Art Media Studio, Firenze (Italy), a collective specializing in light installations, and illustrator Bijou Karman (USA) to celebrate the art of spring travel, seeking to create a visual manifesto combining different perspectives of a single place, seen through the eyes of people with different cultures and backgrounds; a travel diary, if you will, to remind us how to look beyond the present and explore new places.

FerragamoPhoto Credit: Ferragamo

Ferragamo will curate the images from their work to form a travel diary, visible on the brand’s social media pages and website — the illustrations, collages, photos and animation used by these six visual creatives to celebrate the fashion house’s prints and their personal idea of travel; a patchwork of different local cultures, memories and imaginary dreamscapes that joins Tuscany to their countries of origin and to the locations where the Studio Bag will be available in a limited edition.

FerragamoPhoto Credit: Ferragamo

The Tuscan Wildflowers articles are available from May in Ferragamo boutiques and on its website.

FerragamoPhoto Credit: Ferragamo

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
May 19, 2021
The Crowning Jewel of Upper West Side’s Tallest Building Is A Stunner
By Anetta Nowosielska
City Guide
May 19, 2021
Harry’s Pizza Set To Open On The Beach
By Anetta Nowosielska
Soulmate
City Guide
May 19, 2021
Cocktail Of The Week: Soulmate’s A Little Bit Alexis
By Laura Schreffler
Christy Turlington Burns
Celebrities
May 18, 2021
Christy Turlington Burns: What It Means To Be An “Unordinary Woman”
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader