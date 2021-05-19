News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts
Il Borro
Haute Wine + Spirits
A Celebration Of Sustainability, Wine & Haute Cuisine: Wine Tasting With The Ferragamo Family’s Il Borro
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Cover Story
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Is Back And Better Than Ever With His Most Ambitious Project To Date On Its Way
Santo
Haute Wine + Spirits
We Went Tequila Tasting With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri. These Shenanigans Ensued.
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future

Harry’s Pizza Set To Open On The Beach

City Guide, Lifestyle, News

Photo Credit: Michael Schwartz Catering

Good things come to those who wait. In this case, three years to be exact. Enter James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz aka owner of Harry’s Pizzeria and his long-brewing dream of opening a pie-centric outpost on Miami Beach. With locations in Design District and Coconut Grove, the addition on this side of the bay could easily front as a crowning jewel in Schwartz’ steadily growing restaurant empire.

Though the lease was executed back in 2018, the construction delays and the pandemic stymie the progress. Same can’t be said about Schwartz’ gusto and ambition for the project. The projected opening in July will welcome clients to its 1680 Meridian Ave. location less than a block away from Lincoln Road. The 2,500-square-foot, 60-seat restaurant will include outdoor patio seating, not to mention some of the fan favorite pies. Think Four Cheese and Spinach, Short Rib, and let’s not forget Roasted Chicken Wings and Pepperoni Chips. Fun fact one: Schwartz’ ease around this Italian staple came from his time teaching pizza making in Japan. Fun fact two: the restaurant is named after Schwartz’s son.

For this chef’s ever-growing fan base, the beach-side development couldn’t come at a more fortuitous time. On June 28, Schwartz will temporarily close its much-lauded Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink in the Design District. During this short hiatus, the landmark restaurant will undergo a renovation to expand the dining room and enhance the outdoor courtyard space. It is slated to reopen on Sept. 2

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
May 19, 2021
The Crowning Jewel of Upper West Side’s Tallest Building Is A Stunner
By Anetta Nowosielska
Ferragamo
Fashion
May 19, 2021
Ferragamo Launches Artist-Driven, Travel-Focused Tuscan Wildflower Collection
By Laura Schreffler
Soulmate
City Guide
May 19, 2021
Cocktail Of The Week: Soulmate’s A Little Bit Alexis
By Laura Schreffler
Christy Turlington Burns
Celebrities
May 18, 2021
Christy Turlington Burns: What It Means To Be An “Unordinary Woman”
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader