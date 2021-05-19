Harry’s Pizza Set To Open On The Beach

Photo Credit: Michael Schwartz Catering

Good things come to those who wait. In this case, three years to be exact. Enter James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz aka owner of Harry’s Pizzeria and his long-brewing dream of opening a pie-centric outpost on Miami Beach. With locations in Design District and Coconut Grove, the addition on this side of the bay could easily front as a crowning jewel in Schwartz’ steadily growing restaurant empire.

Though the lease was executed back in 2018, the construction delays and the pandemic stymie the progress. Same can’t be said about Schwartz’ gusto and ambition for the project. The projected opening in July will welcome clients to its 1680 Meridian Ave. location less than a block away from Lincoln Road. The 2,500-square-foot, 60-seat restaurant will include outdoor patio seating, not to mention some of the fan favorite pies. Think Four Cheese and Spinach, Short Rib, and let’s not forget Roasted Chicken Wings and Pepperoni Chips. Fun fact one: Schwartz’ ease around this Italian staple came from his time teaching pizza making in Japan. Fun fact two: the restaurant is named after Schwartz’s son.

For this chef’s ever-growing fan base, the beach-side development couldn’t come at a more fortuitous time. On June 28, Schwartz will temporarily close its much-lauded Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink in the Design District. During this short hiatus, the landmark restaurant will undergo a renovation to expand the dining room and enhance the outdoor courtyard space. It is slated to reopen on Sept. 2