The Crowning Jewel of Upper West Side’s Tallest Building Is A Stunner

Photo Credit: Williams New York

Go big or go home, they say. And judging by its recently revealed glitzy Penthouse Collection, 200 Amsterdam, the 52-story residential tower on the Upper West Side, you can do both.

Dubbed the tallest structure on the UWS, 200 Amsterdam is home to a series of eight full-floor units between 4,000 to 4,700 square feet. The icing on towering cake are the uppermost duplexes priced at $38 and $40 million each.

Photo Credit: Williams New York

Here is what you get for your buck. Each of the palatial four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms abodes focus on the vistas that are mind blowing. And if the view through floor-to-ceiling windows all around the great room wasn’t enough, the future owners can marvel at the view from the top thanks to a private outdoor space. A white oak and glass staircase, or a private elevator if you’d prefer, connects the two floors in question. Both provide an unforgettable entrance.

Photo Credit: Williams New York

On the gadgetry side, kitchens are equipped with SubZero, Wolf and Miele appliances, aka the holy grail of appliances. These are set against elegant but understated design elements like white oak cabinetry, custom white oak in a chevron pattern, a Calcatta marble island and a marble-clad range hood (marble plays a major role in this scheme as it appears yet again in en-suite bathrooms. In this case, it’s of the Bardiglio provenance.).

It goes without saying 200 Amsterdam is big on amenities, including fitness and spa perks, including steam rooms, a saltwater pool, gym and an infrared sauna, as well as communal spaces like an outdoor lounge, library and children’s playroom. What’s equally impressive is the building location (at the nexus of Lincoln Center and Central Park) to all of Upper West Side’s finest attractions.