Photo Credit: Courtesy of Major Food Group

Right after launching Carbone Miami, Major Food Group is at it again with the opening of ZZ’s Sushi Bar in the Miami Design District. This 2-floor restaurant is designed by renowned designer, and frequent MFG collaborator, Ken Fulk.

“ZZ’s has always been about surprise and delight. In Miami, we wanted to amplify these qualities by creating a true urban oasis—a playful yet glamorous environment with old-school touches and bold flourishes. I would describe it as a tropical tuxedo: dressed up but ready to party,” – Ken Fulk.

Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman Photography

The restaurant is designed as an eclectic wonderland, with each floor having a little bit of a different flair. The first floor has a cheetah print rug, antique furnishings, brass palm pendant lights, and vintage clamshell dining chairs. The ground floor patio is a vision of a “tiki bar on acid”, which entails wicker furnishings in a bespoke banana leaf print with modern shapes to complement the bold angular lines of the architecture. On the second floor, is an 80’s disco vibe with custom banquettes, fringed stools, and cocktails tables, and a palette that includes metallic leather, animal prints, rose gold shattered mirror, velvet, and neon.

Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman Photography

The name ZZ’s comes from MFG’s ZZ’s Clam Bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. In its move to Miami, ZZ’s Sushi Bar will be a modern Japanese restaurant, complete with a custom-marble sushi counter that offers a traditional omakase experience. The restaurant will be presided over by chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim who amassed a large following and a Michelin star at New York’s Sushi Zo.

“With ZZ’s Sushi Bar, we want to build a home away from home for the people of this vibrant, diverse city. It’s a dream come true to be able to create these dynamic spaces in this remarkable neighborhood.” – Jeff Zalaznick, MFG co-owner.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Major Food Group

The menu will include ZZ classics such as toast topped with trout roe and honey to the carpaccio of tuna, foie, uni, and scallop, but will also include unique dishes just for Miami. These dishes include Handmade Lobster Dumplings; Stone Crab Sunomono; Chilled Yuzu Asparagus; Line-Caught Crispy Snapper; and a Teppan-fried rice. The restaurant also has the largest offering of Wagyu beef in the United States. The dessert menu was developed by celebrity pastry chef Stephanie Prida and features Japanese Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chocolate Matcha Bombs, and a stellar Key Lime Pie. MFG has also enlisted the best of the best for the drinks department, as ZZ’s also has a private bar and lounge with cocktails made by longtime MFG master mixologist Thomas Waugh.

ZZ’s Sushi Bar is located at 151 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137, and officially opened its doors on April 22nd. For more information or to reserve a table, visit www.zzsclub.com