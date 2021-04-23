Il Borro
Inside The Elevated Dining Experience Aboard The Airbus 340-500 Corporate Jet Hosted By Haute Living

Haute Jets, News

Paul Gilchrist, Stan Shparberg, Kamal Hotchandani, Joseph Bonita, and Akbar Siddiqi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living and Louis XIII Cognac hosted an exclusive dinner and nightcap for VIPs aboard the Airbus 340-500 in collaboration with Citadel Completions.

Video Credit: Tamz

Guests boarded an Airbus aircraft for a luxurious, one-of-a-kind experience. The VIPs were greeted with a glass of champagne and hors d’oeuvres as they toured the cabins aboard the Airbus.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Megan Kaspar and Doug Kimmelman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests adjourned to the main dining area for a three-course menu that included: Fresh Burrata & Tomato Carpaccio with Balsamic Reduction and Basil Pesto; A5 Japanese Wagyu Filet Mignon with Porcini Mushroom Risotto & Grilled Vegetables; and Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass with Beurre Blanc Citronné & Ginger Carrot Purée. For dessert, there was Chocolate Trio & Strawberry Pavlova served with Mint & Blueberries.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests ended the night with a nightcap provided by Louis XIII Cognac and poured by the Director of Louis XIII, Francois Surcin, himself.

Francois Surcin of Louis XIII

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable guests included: Joe Bonita, Managing Director Citadel Completions; Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Living; Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies; Doug Kimmelman, Founder of Energy Capital Partners Private Equity Firm; Megan Kaspar, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Magnetic; Blake S. Fogel, founder & chairman of the BSF family and the Fogel companies; George Deschamps of the Lucienne Deschamps Foundation; Stan Shparberg, Vice President Commercial at Airbus Corporate Jets; Akbar Siddiqi, Sales Director at Airbus Corporate Jets; and Paul Gilchrist of Sands.

April Donelson, Joe Bonita, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Adria Dunn, Paul Gilchrist, and Stan Shparberg
Kamal Hotchandani, Paul Gilchrist, Francois Surcin, and Sean Wolfington

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani and Akbar Siddiqi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 

