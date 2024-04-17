Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Ahead of its opening, Tiffany & Co. celebrated their Tiffany Wonder exhibition with a star-studded evening in Tokyo. Guests like Pharrell, Olivia Wilde, Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley, and more were the first to experience the House’s exquisite visual journey. Residing at the Tokyo Node Gallery and now open to the public, Tiffany Wonder brings its guests on an adventure through hundreds of the House’s design masterworks, legendary diamonds and breathtaking wonders. Archival creations, contemporary high jewelry and more tell the legendary story of craft and creativity, heritage and modernity at Tiffany & Co. over a span of 187 years. A celebration of respect and creativity, various aspects of the exhibition are dedicated to the ways in which Tiffany & Co. is inspired by Japan. The immersive show is Tiffany & Co.’s largest exhibition to date, featuring 10 rooms and nearly 500 objects that explore themes that are central to the House’s identity and uplift Tiffany’s long standing connection to the country.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Guests included Pharrell Williams, ROSÉ, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Olivia Wilde, Gen Hoshino, Ai Tominaga, Ayaka Miyoshi, Makiko Takizawa, Mitsuki Takahata, Bruna Marquezine, Sebastián Yatra, Anne Curtis, Win Metawin, Baifern Bah, Felix Mallard, Gabriella Brooks, ENHYPEN, ROWOON, Da Mi Kim, Greg Hsu, Laurinda Ho, Yi Mengling and more. Each attendee wore Tiffany & Co. designs. The exclusive celebration featured a performance by Japanese singer-songwriter, musician, actor and writer Gen Hoshino.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Tiffany Wonder is now open at Tokyo Node Gallery, located at Toranomon Hills Station Tower, and will run through June 12th. Tickets are available on the Tiffany & Co. app on the iOS and Google Play app stores.