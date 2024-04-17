HB
Fashion, Jewelry | April 17, 2024

Inside The Lavish Tiffany & Co. Opening Of Tiffany Wonder In Tokyo

Fashion, Jewelry | April 17, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Olivia Wilde

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Ahead of its opening, Tiffany & Co. celebrated their Tiffany Wonder exhibition with a star-studded evening in Tokyo. Guests like Pharrell, Olivia Wilde, Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley, and more were the first to experience the House’s exquisite visual journey. Residing at the Tokyo Node Gallery and now open to the public, Tiffany Wonder brings its guests on an adventure through hundreds of the House’s design masterworks, legendary diamonds and breathtaking wonders. Archival creations, contemporary high jewelry and more tell the legendary story of craft and creativity, heritage and modernity at Tiffany & Co. over a span of 187 years. A celebration of respect and creativity, various aspects of the exhibition are dedicated to the ways in which Tiffany & Co. is inspired by Japan. The immersive show is Tiffany & Co.’s largest exhibition to date, featuring 10 rooms and nearly 500 objects that explore themes that are central to the House’s identity and uplift Tiffany’s long standing connection to the country. 

Pharrell Williams

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Guests included Pharrell Williams, ROSÉ, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Olivia Wilde, Gen Hoshino, Ai Tominaga, Ayaka Miyoshi, Makiko Takizawa, Mitsuki Takahata, Bruna Marquezine, Sebastián Yatra, Anne Curtis, Win Metawin, Baifern Bah, Felix Mallard, Gabriella Brooks, ENHYPEN, ROWOON, Da Mi Kim, Greg Hsu, Laurinda Ho, Yi Mengling and more. Each attendee wore Tiffany & Co. designs. The exclusive celebration featured a performance by Japanese singer-songwriter, musician, actor and writer Gen Hoshino.

Anne Curtis

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Tiffany Wonder is now open at Tokyo Node Gallery, located at Toranomon Hills Station Tower, and will run through June 12th. Tickets are available on the Tiffany & Co. app on the iOS and Google Play app stores. 

Related Articles

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
Fashion

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

By Adrienne Faurote

Fendi has officially made its mark in Madrid with the grand opening of its first boutique, in prestigious Salamanca.

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

By Mary Gibson

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is gearing up to mark its 65th anniversary with an array of fresh features.

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design
Entrepreneur

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design

By Haute Living

Innovation and cross-industry integration have often driven remarkable transformations in the luxury sector.

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, elevate celebrations with Oishii Sake, a premium American-made sake that promises to redefine your holiday sipping experience.

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton handbags take center stage this season, with signature styles like the new design of the Neverfull Bandoulière Inside Out MM.

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami
News

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

Dwyane Wade, known for his signature style, dynamic charisma, and fierce competitive spirit, launched his statue celebration weekend.

Latest Stories

  • Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
    Fashion

    Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

  • FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
    Haute Partners

    FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

  • AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design
    Entrepreneur

    AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design

  • Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

  • The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
    Top Main Featured News

    The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
Fashion

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design
Entrepreneur

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
Fashion

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

By Adrienne Faurote

Fendi has officially made its mark in Madrid with the grand opening of its first boutique, in prestigious Salamanca.

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

By Mary Gibson

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is gearing up to mark its 65th anniversary with an array of fresh features.

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design
Entrepreneur

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design

By Haute Living

Innovation and cross-industry integration have often driven remarkable transformations in the luxury sector.

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, elevate celebrations with Oishii Sake, a premium American-made sake that promises to redefine your holiday sipping experience.

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton handbags take center stage this season, with signature styles like the new design of the Neverfull Bandoulière Inside Out MM.

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami
News

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

Dwyane Wade, known for his signature style, dynamic charisma, and fierce competitive spirit, launched his statue celebration weekend.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black