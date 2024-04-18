HB
Fashion, News | April 18, 2024

Louis Vuitton Presents Crafting Dreams New York City: The Maison’s Most Exclusive Métiers

Fashion, News | April 18, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton presents an immersive savoir-faire experience titled Crafting Dreams in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood, featuring the Maison’s most extraordinary offerings and métiers. From April 12th to May 5th, access is exclusively available through private appointments, offering a complete immersion into the Louis Vuitton universe within a beautiful private residence. The presentation marks the inaugural debut of Crafting Dreams in the city and is the House’s most ambitious savoir-faire exhibition in New York to date.

Beloved collections from the Maison including their Objets Nomades, the iconic hard sided trunks, remarkable watches, exquisite fine jewelry, and unique exotic leather goods, will be on view alongside interactive showcases of the brand’s most special collaborations. Guests will be given opportunities to create personalized pieces with Louis Vuitton’s legendary artisans. Crafting Dreams represents the pinnacle of the Maison’s tradition of regional savoir-faire activations, celebrating bespoke creations and singular offerings that highlight the House’s legendary craftsmanship and heritage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Throughout the three-week run, guests are invited to participate in a number of activations illuminating the brand’s history, savoir-faire, and creative possibilities of the ultra-rare categories on display. For opening weekend, Louis Vuitton designers will be in town from Paris creating entirely bespoke trunks during one-on-one appointments. Later that week, a Malletage expert from Louis Vuitton’s historic French workshops will be demonstrating the intricate technique live.

A few exquisite pieces will make their debut during Crafting Dreams, like the Millionaires Speedy 40 by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Hard-sided trunks, the original Louis Vuitton product, making their zone debut include the Capucines Trunk, designed specifically to store the Maison’s signature bag of the same name. Artworks such as the mosaic mirrored Campana Disco Cocoon chair from the Objets Nomades collection will be exhibited for the first time. Additionally, new items designed for summer entertainment, including surfboards and tableware, will be introduced. For women, high jewelry and watches crafted by Francesca Amfitheatrof, the Artistic Director of Watches and Jewelry, will be featured alongside garments made from the Maison’s premium materials.

