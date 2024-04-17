HB
Fashion, News | April 17, 2024

Watch The Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Show Live From Shanghai

Fashion, News | April 17, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Show season has made its return with pre-fall collections and this year, Louis Vuitton is taking its talents to Shanghai for its Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 collection runway show. And if we could take any guesses — based on the invite sent — this collection is going to be bold, vibrant, and fun. Tune into the show live, taking place tomorrow — Thursday, April 18th — at 7:00 AM EST by clicking the link below.

Related Articles

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

By Mary Gibson

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is gearing up to mark its 65th anniversary with an array of fresh features.

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, elevate celebrations with Oishii Sake, a premium American-made sake that promises to redefine your holiday sipping experience.

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton handbags take center stage this season, with signature styles like the new design of the Neverfull Bandoulière Inside Out MM.

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami
News

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

Dwyane Wade, known for his signature style, dynamic charisma, and fierce competitive spirit, launched his statue celebration weekend.

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

By Laura Schreffler

TALKING BASKETBALL, NBA GOALS, AND JUSTIN BIEBER WITH THE STAR OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS. BY LAURA SCHREFFLER PHOTOGRAPHY MICHAEL SCHWARTZ STYLING MARISA MENIST GROOMING MONICA ALVAREZ SHOT ON LOCATION AT ZERO BOND, NEW YORK What you see is what you get when it comes to Jalen Brunson: the New York Knicks star is hard-working, […]

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
City Guide

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

By Laura Schreffler

The haute new Jazz Café At Cipriani Beverly Hills made its debut this week with an assist from Caroline Vreeland.

Latest Stories

  • FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
    Haute Partners

    FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

  • Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

  • The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
    Top Main Featured News

    The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

  • Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami
    News

    Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami

  • NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
    Cover Story

    NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami
News

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

Trending Articles

Related Articles

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

By Mary Gibson

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is gearing up to mark its 65th anniversary with an array of fresh features.

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, elevate celebrations with Oishii Sake, a premium American-made sake that promises to redefine your holiday sipping experience.

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton handbags take center stage this season, with signature styles like the new design of the Neverfull Bandoulière Inside Out MM.

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami
News

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

Dwyane Wade, known for his signature style, dynamic charisma, and fierce competitive spirit, launched his statue celebration weekend.

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

By Laura Schreffler

TALKING BASKETBALL, NBA GOALS, AND JUSTIN BIEBER WITH THE STAR OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS. BY LAURA SCHREFFLER PHOTOGRAPHY MICHAEL SCHWARTZ STYLING MARISA MENIST GROOMING MONICA ALVAREZ SHOT ON LOCATION AT ZERO BOND, NEW YORK What you see is what you get when it comes to Jalen Brunson: the New York Knicks star is hard-working, […]

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
City Guide

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

By Laura Schreffler

The haute new Jazz Café At Cipriani Beverly Hills made its debut this week with an assist from Caroline Vreeland.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black